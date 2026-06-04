Delhi Hotel Fire Wipes Out Gurugram Family Who Had Stayed Back To Care For Ailing Father

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi hotel fire killed twenty-one people this Wednesday.

Eight Gurugram family members perished caring for their patriarch.

Among the dead were a CA, Mrs India winner.

Hotel's narrow design, sealed windows, single exit hindered.

A devastating fire at a hotel in south Delhi has wiped out an entire Gurugram family, claiming the lives of eight relatives who had stayed in the city to care for their hospitalised patriarch.

The victims were among the 21 people killed in the blaze that tore through the Flourish Stay B&B in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning. The tragedy has left Radheyshyam Agrawal, who was admitted to a hospital due to illness, as the sole surviving member of his immediate family.

According to family members and local residents, the Agrawals had been staying at the hotel while attending to Radheyshyam Agrawal, who had been undergoing treatment at Max Saket Hospital for several days.

Family Lost While Caring for Ailing Father

Among those killed were chartered accountant Vivek Agrawal, his wife Tarjni Agrawal, his mother Premlata Agrawal, and daughters Jivisha and Varya Agrawal, also known as Pearl. Three other relatives travelling with the family also lost their lives in the fire.

The tragedy has drawn particular attention because of the backgrounds of some of the victims. Vivek Agrawal was a practising chartered accountant, while his wife Tarjni had launched an events company, Valoura Events, earlier this year.

Tarjni Agrawal had also won the Mrs India title in 2023. Their elder daughter Jivisha was pursuing her graduation, while 15-year-old Varya, who also perished in the blaze, was a Class 11 student. Vivek’s mother, Premlata Agrawal, was a homemaker.

ALSO READ | Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj Arrested After 21 People Killed In Malviya Nagar Incident

Neighbours Recall a Well-Known Family

Virendra Singh, a tenant of Vivek Agrawal, said he rushed to the hospital after learning about the incident, where he was informed that eight members of the family had died.

He described the news as deeply shocking and said it had left everyone who knew the family devastated.

Neighbours and local residents remembered Vivek Agrawal as a warm and sociable person. The family was well-known in the area, and news of the deaths has cast a pall of grief across the neighbourhood.

Hotel Fire Claims 21 Lives

The fire broke out at around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani and rapidly engulfed the five-storey building.

Officials said the narrow structure had only a single entry and exit point. The windows were permanently sealed, while access to the building was controlled through a sensor-operated main door.

The blaze eventually claimed 21 lives, including foreign nationals from African and Central Asian countries. At least 58 people were rescued from the building and taken to hospitals for treatment.

ALSO READ | Delhi Hotel Fire: 11 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Killed; Victims From These Countries

A Father Left With an Unimaginable Loss

The incident has left behind a heartbreaking story of a family that had come together to care for an ailing father.

Instead of returning home together, eight members of the Agrawal family lost their lives in one of Delhi’s deadliest hotel fires in recent years.