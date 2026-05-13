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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Why Is Talwiinder Hanging Out With A Pakistani': 'Wishes' Singer Trolled Over Torento Concert With Hasan Raheem

'Why Is Talwiinder Hanging Out With A Pakistani': 'Wishes' Singer Trolled Over Torento Concert With Hasan Raheem

Talwiinder faced strong backlash online after sharing moments with Hasan Raheem from a Toronto concert. Social media users criticised the collaboration, posting harsh comments on X.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 13 May 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Talwiinder's surprise appearance at Hasan Raheem's Toronto concert sparked debate.
  • The singers performed 'Wishes' together, receiving cheers and applause.
  • Talwiinder faced online trolls for collaborating with a Pakistani artist.
  • The incident highlights mixed reactions to cross-border artistic collaborations.

A concert in Toronto has turned into a heated topic on social media after popular singer Talwiinder appeared on stage with Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem. What was meant to be a celebration of music quickly turned controversial online, with many praising the performance while others strongly criticising it. The moment, which was filled with energy and friendship on stage, has now sparked debate about cross-border collaborations in entertainment. Videos from the show are going viral, and reactions continue to divide fans across countries and social media platforms.

Surprise Moment At Toronto concert

The incident happened during Hasan Raheem’s live concert in Toronto, where Talwiinder made a surprise appearance on stage. According to reports, the audience was excited when Talwiinder joined Hasan, and both artists performed their popular track Wishes together for the first time. The collaboration received loud cheers from the crowd, and clips of the performance quickly spread online.

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Brother From Another Mother Moment

During the performance, Hasan Raheem warmly welcomed Talwiinder on stage. In a viral moment, Hasan referred to him as his “brother from another mother,” highlighting their friendship and musical bond. This emotional exchange was widely shared on social media, where many fans appreciated the unity shown between the two artists.

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Talwiinder Faces Online Trolls

Singer Talwiinder has come under fire on social media after sharing moments from his recent concert in Toronto with Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem. On Tuesday, he posted several photos and videos from the event on Instagram, capturing his on-stage collaboration with Hasan.

In his caption, Talwiinder wrote, “Wishes came true in Toronto 💫 w/ @hasan_raheem (sic). ”The shared clips show Talwiinder joining Hasan Raheem on stage, where the two are seen performing together, hugging, and even dancing spontaneously during the concert. The moments, which appeared friendly and celebratory, quickly gained attention online.However, the posts soon triggered backlash. Many social media users criticised Talwiinder for participating in the concert and collaborating with a Pakistani artist, leading to widespread trolling across platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐖𝐈𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@talwiinder)

The controversy has emerged in the backdrop of already strained India-Pakistan relations. Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, there have been renewed calls in some sections for restrictions on collaborations between Indian and Pakistani artists, as well as demands for limiting Pakistani cultural presence in India.

Amid this sensitive environment, Talwiinder’s appearance on stage with Hasan Raheem has become a topic of heated debate online, dividing opinions between those supporting artistic collaboration and those opposing it due to political tensions.

Social Media Backlash

Reacting to Talwiinder’s photos and videos with Hasan Raheem, several social media users expressed strong criticism online. One user tweeted, “Meet Talvindar attending the concert of Hasan Raheem who had mocked/made fun of our OperationSindoor. Why some of the Punjabis have so much affection for Pakistanis ?? (sic).”

Another user on X wrote, “SHAME ON THIS JOKER TALWINDER (sic).” A different user also commented, “Talwinder this is not joke. You need to reaffirm eveything. Mein firse nai boluga (sic).”

Adding to the backlash, one social media user wrote, “Why is Talwinder hanging out with a Pakistani who literally said this! These artists have no shame & those who support them are much bigger menace in this society.” Another user remarked, “It's a trend now, go to a Pakistanis concert, get ur dying career a life and then say sorry to Indians.”

The comments reflect the heated reactions online, with many users criticising the singer’s participation in the Toronto concert and his on-stage collaboration with Hasan Raheem.

Praise For Cross-Border Collaboration

At the same time, many fans defended the performance and praised both singers for promoting unity through music. Several users said the moment showed how art can connect people beyond political or geographical boundaries. The concert performance is being widely discussed as an example of cultural exchange, even as criticism continues.

Viral videos keep debate alive

Videos of Talwiinder and Hasan Raheem performing together are still trending online. The stage chemistry between the two artists and Hasan’s warm introduction have made the clips popular, but the reactions remain mixed. While some call it a powerful musical moment, others continue to question it, keeping the debate active on social media.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Toronto concert involving Talwiinder and Hasan Raheem?

Talwiinder made a surprise appearance at Hasan Raheem's concert in Toronto. They performed their song 'Wishes' together for the first time on stage.

Why did Talwiinder face online criticism after the concert?

Talwiinder faced backlash on social media for collaborating with Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem. Some users criticized him due to strained India-Pakistan relations.

How did Hasan Raheem refer to Talwiinder on stage?

Hasan Raheem warmly welcomed Talwiinder and referred to him as his

Were there any positive reactions to the performance?

Yes, many fans praised the cross-border collaboration and defended the performance. They saw it as an example of art connecting people beyond political boundaries.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan Tensions Operation Sindoor Talwiinder Hasan Raheem Toronto Concert
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