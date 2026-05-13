Talwiinder made a surprise appearance at Hasan Raheem's concert in Toronto. They performed their song 'Wishes' together for the first time on stage.
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Talwiinder faced strong backlash online after sharing moments with Hasan Raheem from a Toronto concert. Social media users criticised the collaboration, posting harsh comments on X.
- Talwiinder's surprise appearance at Hasan Raheem's Toronto concert sparked debate.
- The singers performed 'Wishes' together, receiving cheers and applause.
- Talwiinder faced online trolls for collaborating with a Pakistani artist.
- The incident highlights mixed reactions to cross-border artistic collaborations.
A concert in Toronto has turned into a heated topic on social media after popular singer Talwiinder appeared on stage with Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem. What was meant to be a celebration of music quickly turned controversial online, with many praising the performance while others strongly criticising it. The moment, which was filled with energy and friendship on stage, has now sparked debate about cross-border collaborations in entertainment. Videos from the show are going viral, and reactions continue to divide fans across countries and social media platforms.
Surprise Moment At Toronto concert
The incident happened during Hasan Raheem’s live concert in Toronto, where Talwiinder made a surprise appearance on stage. According to reports, the audience was excited when Talwiinder joined Hasan, and both artists performed their popular track Wishes together for the first time. The collaboration received loud cheers from the crowd, and clips of the performance quickly spread online.
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Brother From Another Mother Moment
During the performance, Hasan Raheem warmly welcomed Talwiinder on stage. In a viral moment, Hasan referred to him as his “brother from another mother,” highlighting their friendship and musical bond. This emotional exchange was widely shared on social media, where many fans appreciated the unity shown between the two artists.
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Talwiinder Faces Online Trolls
Praise For Cross-Border Collaboration
At the same time, many fans defended the performance and praised both singers for promoting unity through music. Several users said the moment showed how art can connect people beyond political or geographical boundaries. The concert performance is being widely discussed as an example of cultural exchange, even as criticism continues.
Viral videos keep debate alive
Videos of Talwiinder and Hasan Raheem performing together are still trending online. The stage chemistry between the two artists and Hasan’s warm introduction have made the clips popular, but the reactions remain mixed. While some call it a powerful musical moment, others continue to question it, keeping the debate active on social media.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the Toronto concert involving Talwiinder and Hasan Raheem?
Why did Talwiinder face online criticism after the concert?
Talwiinder faced backlash on social media for collaborating with Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem. Some users criticized him due to strained India-Pakistan relations.
How did Hasan Raheem refer to Talwiinder on stage?
Hasan Raheem warmly welcomed Talwiinder and referred to him as his
Were there any positive reactions to the performance?
Yes, many fans praised the cross-border collaboration and defended the performance. They saw it as an example of art connecting people beyond political boundaries.