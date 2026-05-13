Singer Talwiinder has come under fire on social media after sharing moments from his recent concert in Toronto with Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem. On Tuesday, he posted several photos and videos from the event on Instagram, capturing his on-stage collaboration with Hasan.

In his caption, Talwiinder wrote, “Wishes came true in Toronto 💫 w/ @hasan_raheem (sic). ”The shared clips show Talwiinder joining Hasan Raheem on stage, where the two are seen performing together, hugging, and even dancing spontaneously during the concert. The moments, which appeared friendly and celebratory, quickly gained attention online.However, the posts soon triggered backlash. Many social media users criticised Talwiinder for participating in the concert and collaborating with a Pakistani artist, leading to widespread trolling across platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐖𝐈𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@talwiinder)

The controversy has emerged in the backdrop of already strained India-Pakistan relations. Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, there have been renewed calls in some sections for restrictions on collaborations between Indian and Pakistani artists, as well as demands for limiting Pakistani cultural presence in India.

Amid this sensitive environment, Talwiinder’s appearance on stage with Hasan Raheem has become a topic of heated debate online, dividing opinions between those supporting artistic collaboration and those opposing it due to political tensions.

Social Media Backlash

Reacting to Talwiinder’s photos and videos with Hasan Raheem, several social media users expressed strong criticism online. One user tweeted, “Meet Talvindar attending the concert of Hasan Raheem who had mocked/made fun of our OperationSindoor. Why some of the Punjabis have so much affection for Pakistanis ?? (sic).”

Another user on X wrote, “SHAME ON THIS JOKER TALWINDER (sic).” A different user also commented, “Talwinder this is not joke. You need to reaffirm eveything. Mein firse nai boluga (sic).”

Meet Talvindar

attending the concert of Hasan Raheem who had mocked/made fun of our OperationSindoor.



why some of the Punjabis have so much affection for Pakistanis ?? pic.twitter.com/F5HXpHCDZk — Moana (@ladynationalist) May 11, 2026

Adding to the backlash, one social media user wrote, “Why is Talwinder hanging out with a Pakistani who literally said this! These artists have no shame & those who support them are much bigger menace in this society.” Another user remarked, “It's a trend now, go to a Pakistanis concert, get ur dying career a life and then say sorry to Indians.”

The comments reflect the heated reactions online, with many users criticising the singer’s participation in the Toronto concert and his on-stage collaboration with Hasan Raheem.