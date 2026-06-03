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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRam Charan's Idol Sparks Trolls Ahead Of Peddi Release; Siva Cherry Defends Tribute

Ram Charan's Idol Sparks Trolls Ahead Of Peddi Release; Siva Cherry Defends Tribute

A Ram Charan idol installed by fans ahead of Peddi's release has gone viral after attracting widespread trolling. As criticism mounted, Siva Cherry defended the tribute while fans issued an apology.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Charan fans installed an idol for film 'Peddi' release.
  • Online criticism arose claiming the idol resembled Ram Charan little.
  • Actor's associate Siva Cherry defended fans' loving tribute efforts.
  • Local fan groups later issued a public apology online.

With excitement surrounding the release of Peddi reaching fever pitch, Ram Charan’s fans attempted to honour the actor with a grand tribute. However, what was intended as a celebration quickly turned into a social media talking point after an idol installed ahead of the film's release attracted widespread criticism online. As the backlash intensified, actor associate and RC Yuvashakthi President Siva Cherry stepped in to defend the fans' efforts, while local fan groups later apologised over the controversy.

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Tribute Takes An Unexpected Turn

Ahead of Peddi hitting cinemas, Ram Charan supporters in Kukatpally installed a large idol outside Hyderabad's Arjun Theatre. The statue was designed around the actor's look from the upcoming film and was exhibited in the presence of Siva Cherry.

Siva Cherry, who serves as President of RC Yuvashakthi and is also known for producing films including Ninnu Veedani Needanu Nene, A1 Express and Michael, attended the event as a guest.

While the gesture was meant to celebrate the star's latest release, the idol soon became the subject of online mockery, with many users arguing that it bore little resemblance to Ram Charan.

Social Media Users React

As images of the idol circulated online, social media users wasted no time sharing their opinions.

One user wrote, "He looks like a Mulana Ram Charan"

Another commented, "Okay, but why are they posting all sorts of things instead of putting up Ram Charan's statue photo?"

A third user remarked, "Thanks, man, for saying it's Ram Charan. Otherwise, looking at that picture, I would've wondered whether it was Shiva Cherry or Jakkareddy from Pushpa!"

Another social media user joked, "Hey Shiva Cherry, why did you get a statue installed and claim it was Ram Charan?"

Siva Cherry Backs Tribute Amid Criticism

As the criticism continued to gain momentum online, Siva Cherry released a statement defending the fans behind the initiative and urged people to appreciate the sentiment behind the celebration.

He said, “It is easy to criticize from a distance, but every fan initiative is driven by genuine love and effort. This event was organized by the local Kukatpally Ram Charan fans. I have come across a few tweets criticising the celebration, but I believe the focus should be on the emotion and dedication behind it. As the President of RC Yuvashakthi, I attended the event to support the fans and appreciate their passion for Ram Charan Garu."

He further added, "Every celebration is unique, but the emotion and dedication remain the same.”

Meanwhile, fan groups issued a public apology as the online conversation surrounding the idol continued to grow.

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Peddi Set For Grand Release

Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, best known for Uppena. The film is backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, with Ishan Saksena serving as co-producer through IVY Entertainment. The project is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The film features Ram Charan alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the tribute intended for Ram Charan?

Ram Charan's fans installed a large idol outside Arjun Theatre in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, ahead of the film 'Peddi's' release.

Why did the Ram Charan idol receive criticism?

Social media users criticized the idol, stating it bore little resemblance to Ram Charan, with many finding it humorous.

Who defended the fans' efforts regarding the idol?

Siva Cherry, President of RC Yuvashakthi and an associate of Ram Charan, defended the fans' initiative and urged people to focus on their sentiment.

Did the fan groups apologize for the controversy?

Yes, local fan groups later issued a public apology regarding the controversy surrounding the installed idol.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram CHaran ENtertainment News Peddi Siva Cherry
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