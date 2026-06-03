Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seeking global tie-ups and promoting tourism through cinema.

The Kerala government is preparing to roll out a string of measures to support the Malayalam film industry, with State Minister for Cinema, Tourism, and Cultural Affairs P C Vishnunath announcing plans to open up the state's major tourist destinations for film shoots and scale up action against piracy. Vishnunath made these announcements on Tuesday after chairing a meeting with representatives from across the Malayalam film industry at Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting was convened to take stock of the problems the sector is currently dealing with, which the minister described as a critical period of growth for the industry.

"Malayalam cinema is today shining as one of the best film industries in India. Its market has expanded significantly, and all of us must work together to ensure that nothing harms the industry," Vishnunath told reporters after the discussions.

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Double Taxation, Industry Status Among Key Demands

Industry representatives brought up several long-standing concerns at the meeting, with double taxation being one of the most pressing issues on the table. The minister said the government would take the matter seriously, adding that it involved multiple departments including Finance and Local Self-Government. He said the issue would be discussed with the Chief Minister and the Local Self-Government Minister before any steps are taken. The demand for industry status for the film sector was also raised, a demand that filmmakers and producers have been pushing for over the years.

On piracy, Vishnunath said the government was looking at expanding the existing anti-piracy setup, which currently operates out of a single office. New offices in Kochi and Kozhikode are being considered, along with an expansion into two additional zones. The government also said it would study the recommendations of the Hema Committee and the proposed Film Policy before moving ahead with implementation. The findings of a separate committee headed by veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan are also set to be reviewed.

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Global Tie-Ups, Worker Insurance On Cards

Regarding tourism and film, the minister said high shoot location fees at certain destinations had never been industry-friendly, and the government now wants all major tourist spots in Kerala to welcome film productions. Facilitating tie-ups between Kerala-based filmmakers and international production houses is also on the agenda, as is using cinema as a tool to promote the state's tourism globally.

Bringing film workers under the government's insurance framework is another proposal under consideration. However, the minister was clear that internal disputes within film organisations are for those organisations to resolve. Representatives of actors, producers, distributors, theatre owners, and technical workers attended the meeting, along with Additional Chief Secretary for Cultural Affairs Dr Rajan N Khobragade. Organisations including the Kerala Producers' Association, Film Exhibitors Federation, AMMA, WCC, MACTA, KSFDC, and the Kerala Cine Exhibitors Association were part of the discussions.