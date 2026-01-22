Namrata Shirodkar Turns 54: Mahesh Babu’s Emotional Birthday Post Wins Hearts

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentNamrata Shirodkar Turns 54: Mahesh Babu’s Emotional Birthday Post Wins Hearts

As Namrata Shirodkar turns 54, revisit her journey from Miss India and Bollywood actress to a devoted wife, mother, and the guiding force behind Mahesh Babu.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Namrata Shirodkar

1/7
As Namrata Shirodkar celebrates her 54th birthday today, the former Miss India Universe continues to be admired not just for her film career but for the dignified life she has chosen away from the arc lights.
2/7
Crowned Miss India Universe, Namrata successfully transitioned into acting, leaving her mark with memorable performances in films such as Vaastav, Pukar, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, and Vamsi. Known for her elegance and screen presence, she earned respect in the industry before gradually stepping back to prioritise personal milestones.
