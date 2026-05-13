The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, specifically associates Tyson Bishnoi, Aarzoo Bishnoi, and Hari Boxer, have allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident.
Viral Facebook Post Claims Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Behind Attack On Diljit Dosanjh Manager’s House
Shots were fired outside Diljit Dosanjh’s manager’s house in Haryana’s Gondar village, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility in a now-viral Facebook post.
- Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims firing at singer's manager's house.
- Gang alleges manager ignored warnings about employee's misconduct.
- Post threatens singer and team if concerns aren't addressed.
Here's The Full Facebook Post
The post, when translated from Hindi to English, read, “Today, the shots fired from an Austria-made Brust weapon at the house of Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Gurpartap Kang (Gondar village, Haryana) were carried out on the instructions of me, Tyson Bishnoi, along with my brothers Aarzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer (Lawrence Bishnoi Gang).
We had sent a message to this singer Diljit and his managers Sonali and Gurpartap. We neither demanded extortion money from you, nor took any financial benefit, nor troubled you for any work. We only sent a message regarding your employee who allegedly exploits girls and takes advantage of them during your shows.
During the Australia tour, he allegedly trapped a girl from Punjab by showing her false dreams, got her pregnant, and then blocked her. During the same tour, we received complaints from other girls as well, claiming that he behaved inappropriately with them in Diljit’s name.
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Diljit, we are giving you and your team the benefit of doubt that you may not have known about this. That is why we sent several messages asking you to remove this person from your team.
But you people are so busy earning money and fame that you can no longer see right from wrong. Perhaps you have forgotten humanity. Since you represent our country on a global level, we are still acting with restraint.
We had already sent two warnings politely. This is the third warning. After this, all of you will face consequences. Our network exists across the world; no matter which country you go to, we will find you.
Check our record once. Don’t force us. Mend your ways. You may have already abandoned your conscience; we will separate you from your body as well.
Try ignoring this warning again, and we will expose this person’s name publicly. We will enter your homes and show you the consequences of supporting an alleged rapist.”
Punjab Minister On Firing Incident
Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema reacted to the incident and said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing.
“Lawrence Bishnoi gang has attacked the residence of Diljit Dosanjh’s manager. I condemn this,” he told the reporters, before claiming that the singer was pressured to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He added that since he refused to join the party, his manager’s house was attacked.
He further claimed, “They threaten everyone into joining their party. They had even asked Diljit Dosanjh to join the party and when he refused, there was an attack on the residence of his manager.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is allegedly responsible for the shots fired at Diljit Dosanjh's manager's house?
What reason did the Lawrence Bishnoi gang give for the firing?
The gang claims they were warning Diljit Dosanjh and his team about an employee accused of exploiting girls during concerts, and their concerns were ignored.
What type of weapon was allegedly used in the attack?
The social media post claimed the firing was carried out using an Austrian-made burst weapon.
Did the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demand money?
No, the gang explicitly stated in their post that they did not demand extortion money or any financial benefit.
What was the alleged motive behind the attack according to Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema?
Minister Cheema alleged that the attack was a result of Diljit Dosanjh refusing to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).