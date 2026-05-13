Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims firing at singer's manager's house.

Gang alleges manager ignored warnings about employee's misconduct.

Post threatens singer and team if concerns aren't addressed.

Shots were reportedly fired at the house of Diljit Dosanjh’s manager in Haryana’s Gondar village, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claiming responsibility through a viral social media post. In the post, Tyson Bishnoi, Aarzoo Bishnoi, and Hari Boxer - associates of the incarcerated gangster - claimed that the firing was carried out using an Austrian-made burst weapon. Viral Facebook Post In the now-viral Facebook post, the gang members alleged that they had repeatedly tried to contact the singer and his managers regarding an employee accused of exploiting girls during the singer’s concerts. They claimed they had urged the team to remove the individual, but alleged that despite several warnings and messages, no action was taken. The post further claimed that the firing at the manager’s house was carried out after their concerns were ignored. ALSO READ| Mera Lyari, Pakistan’s Reply To Dhurandhar, Removed From Theatres After Selling Just 22 Tickets: Report

Here's The Full Facebook Post

The post, when translated from Hindi to English, read, “Today, the shots fired from an Austria-made Brust weapon at the house of Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Gurpartap Kang (Gondar village, Haryana) were carried out on the instructions of me, Tyson Bishnoi, along with my brothers Aarzoo Bishnoi and Hari Boxer (Lawrence Bishnoi Gang).

We had sent a message to this singer Diljit and his managers Sonali and Gurpartap. We neither demanded extortion money from you, nor took any financial benefit, nor troubled you for any work. We only sent a message regarding your employee who allegedly exploits girls and takes advantage of them during your shows.

During the Australia tour, he allegedly trapped a girl from Punjab by showing her false dreams, got her pregnant, and then blocked her. During the same tour, we received complaints from other girls as well, claiming that he behaved inappropriately with them in Diljit’s name.

ALSO READ| ‘Give Us Space And Privacy’: Mouni Roy Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar

Diljit, we are giving you and your team the benefit of doubt that you may not have known about this. That is why we sent several messages asking you to remove this person from your team.

But you people are so busy earning money and fame that you can no longer see right from wrong. Perhaps you have forgotten humanity. Since you represent our country on a global level, we are still acting with restraint.

We had already sent two warnings politely. This is the third warning. After this, all of you will face consequences. Our network exists across the world; no matter which country you go to, we will find you.

Check our record once. Don’t force us. Mend your ways. You may have already abandoned your conscience; we will separate you from your body as well.

Try ignoring this warning again, and we will expose this person’s name publicly. We will enter your homes and show you the consequences of supporting an alleged rapist.”

Punjab Minister On Firing Incident

Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema reacted to the incident and said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the firing.

“Lawrence Bishnoi gang has attacked the residence of Diljit Dosanjh’s manager. I condemn this,” he told the reporters, before claiming that the singer was pressured to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He added that since he refused to join the party, his manager’s house was attacked.

He further claimed, “They threaten everyone into joining their party. They had even asked Diljit Dosanjh to join the party and when he refused, there was an attack on the residence of his manager.”