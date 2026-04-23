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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesFrom Rajinikanth To Ajith: South Indian Celebs Step Out To Vote In Tamil Nadu Elections

From Rajinikanth To Ajith: South Indian Celebs Step Out To Vote In Tamil Nadu Elections

Top South Indian actors including Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan cast their votes, marking a strong celebrity presence in Tamil Nadu elections.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Top South Indian actors including Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan cast their votes, marking a strong celebrity presence in Tamil Nadu elections.

Tamil Nadu Polls See Star Power As Top Actors Cast Their Votes

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Actor and TVK chief Vijay, contesting from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, leaves the polling station after casting his vote in Chennai. (Image Source: x/ ANI)
Actor and TVK chief Vijay, contesting from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, leaves the polling station after casting his vote in Chennai. (Image Source: x/ ANI)
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Superstar Rajinikanth casts his vote at Stella Maris School in Chennai, later showed his inked finger to the media. (Image Source: x/ ANI)
Superstar Rajinikanth casts his vote at Stella Maris School in Chennai, later showed his inked finger to the media. (Image Source: x/ ANI)
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Elections South Indian Actors Voting Celebrity Voting India Chennai Polling Celebrity Voter TN Election

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