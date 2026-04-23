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From Rajinikanth To Ajith: South Indian Celebs Step Out To Vote In Tamil Nadu Elections
Top South Indian actors including Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan cast their votes, marking a strong celebrity presence in Tamil Nadu elections.
Tamil Nadu Polls See Star Power As Top Actors Cast Their Votes
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
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From Rajinikanth To Ajith: South Indian Celebs Step Out To Vote In Tamil Nadu Elections
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6 Photos
From Rajinikanth To Ajith: South Indian Celebs Step Out To Vote In Tamil Nadu Elections
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