Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Venkatesh & Others Recreate 80s Magic At Star-Studded Reunion Party

Chiranjeevi, Jackie Shroff, Venkatesh & Others Recreate 80s Magic At Star-Studded Reunion Party

Legendary actors Chiranjeevi and Jackie Shroff attended a glamorous reunion party, bringing back the charm of 80s cinema.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Legendary actors Chiranjeevi and Jackie Shroff attended a glamorous reunion party, bringing back the charm of 80s cinema.

The event featured other iconic stars from the era, including Daggubati Venkatesh and Revathy.

Chiranjeevi shared photos from the reunion on Instagram, captioning it, “Every reunion with my beloved friends from the 80s is a walk down memory lane… #80sStarsReunion.”
Chiranjeevi shared photos from the reunion on Instagram, captioning it, “Every reunion with my beloved friends from the 80s is a walk down memory lane… #80sStarsReunion.”
The gathering celebrated cinema, friendship, and nostalgia from the golden era of Indian films.
The gathering celebrated cinema, friendship, and nostalgia from the golden era of Indian films.
Chiranjeevi recently completed 47 years in the film industry and expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support.
Chiranjeevi recently completed 47 years in the film industry and expressed gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support.
Sharing a poster of his debut film Pranam Khareedu, he wrote a heartfelt note in Telugu about his journey from Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad to megastar Chiranjeevi.
Sharing a poster of his debut film Pranam Khareedu, he wrote a heartfelt note in Telugu about his journey from Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad to megastar Chiranjeevi.
He acknowledged completing 155 films to date, attributing his success and awards to the love and support of his audience.
He acknowledged completing 155 films to date, attributing his success and awards to the love and support of his audience.
Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu alongside Nayanthara, with the title inspired by his full name.
Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu alongside Nayanthara, with the title inspired by his full name.
Additionally, he will appear in Vishwambhara, a film written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta.
Additionally, he will appear in Vishwambhara, a film written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta.
Published at : 05 Oct 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
