Crew Member Killed, Three Injured In Explosion On Sets Of SJ Suryah's 'Killer' In Chennai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gas cylinder explosion on SJ Suryah's film set kills one.

Crew member Madhan died; three others hospitalized.

Accident occurred during a bomb-blast sequence filming.

Police investigating safety measures and cause of explosion.

A tragic accident shook the sets of actor-director SJ Suryah's upcoming Tamil film Killer in the early hours of Wednesday morning, leaving one crew member dead and three others hospitalised. The incident took place at Binny Mills in Perambur, Chennai, and has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry. The victim, 26-year-old Madhan, was part of the crew working on a bomb-blast sequence when a gas cylinder allegedly exploded on set, leading to his untimely death. The accident has prompted authorities to launch a formal investigation into what went wrong and whether proper safety measures were in place at the time of the shoot.

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Blast Claims Life of 26-Year-Old

The explosion reportedly occurred around 5 am when a gas cylinder being used as part of the blast sequence went off. Madhan, who was present at the location at the time, sustained severe injuries in the incident. He was rushed to a hospital immediately, but could not survive and passed away during treatment. Three other crew members, Dhinakaran, Surya and Sakthivel, were also injured in the blast and have been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. Their condition is currently being closely monitored by medical staff.

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Police Probe Underway, Makers Yet to Respond

Police reached the spot shortly after the incident and registered a case. Rescue personnel also carried out relief operations at the site. Authorities have since begun a detailed enquiry into the cause of the explosion, including whether all required safety protocols were followed during the filming of the sequence. Officials are also examining the possibility of a technical malfunction. The makers of Killer are yet to issue any official statement on the accident. Meanwhile, condolences have been pouring in for Madhan's family from members of the film fraternity.