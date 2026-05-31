Shiva Rajkumar Nearly Quit Peddi Following Cancer Diagnosis, Team Waited For His Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiva Rajkumar almost left 'Peddi' post cancer diagnosis.

Filmmakers patiently waited for his recovery, not replacing him.

Rajkumar battled cancer, balancing treatment with film shoots.

Ram Charan praised Rajkumar's powerful on-screen presence.

Director Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi features an impressive ensemble cast, including Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar. During the film’s promotional event in Chennai ahead of its June 4 release, the veteran star opened up about nearly stepping away from the project following his cancer diagnosis and treatment. However, he shared that the makers stood by him and patiently waited for his recovery.

Shiva Rajkumar Nearly exited Peddi after cancer diagnosis

Speaking at the Chennai promotions for Peddi, Shiva Rajkumar disclosed that he had been signed for the film before being diagnosed with cancer in 2024. He explained that the project immediately interested him after Buchi Babu narrated the story, and he had even spoken with Ram Charan during the initial stages.

“They just wanted to do the film with me, and when Buchi Babu narrated it to me, I liked the subject. I spoke to Ram Charan also that day. And afterwards, unfortunately, I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was supposed to go to the US.” The actor admitted that his health condition made him consider leaving the film, but the team chose to delay plans rather than replace him.

#ShivaRajkumar :



“Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was supposed to go to the US and come, But they waited for me.



I thought, shall we cancel or not do it? But Buchi Babu said, no sir, we want you.”#RamCharan #Peddi #BuchiBabuSana pic.twitter.com/8pSObKPKs2 — Whynot Cinemas (@whynotcinemass_) May 30, 2026

“But they waited for me. I thought, " Shall we cancel? But Buchi Babu said, no, we want you. It’s so sweet of them, and they waited for me for a long time. I’m very thankful to you, sir, so beautiful it is. Wonderful journey,” said Shiva. Ram Charan also praised Shiva Rajkumar during the event, speaking fondly about his screen presence and memorable cameo in Jailer.

“Whenever Shivanna comes on screen, it’s like a blaze. I have seen Jailer so many times just for his character. When you go in the car, and that slow-mo shot with the cigarette, it’s an iconic person…iconic performance. His eyes speak so much volume of expression,” he said.

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Shiva Rajkumar’s Battle With Cancer

In December 2024, Shiva underwent surgery at a hospital in Miami, US, where doctors removed his cancer-affected bladder. According to reports, surgeons reconstructed an artificial bladder using a portion of his intestine. A month later, in January 2025, the actor shared that despite the fear surrounding his diagnosis, the encouragement he received from fans, family members, and healthcare professionals helped him remain positive during recovery.

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Shiva later discussed the seriousness of his health struggle in detail during a February 2025 appearance on the Masth Magaa podcast. He also reflected on balancing treatment while filming his Kannada movie 45.

“I was a little worried because I knew chemotherapy causes hair loss. I was cleared by the doctor but was asked not to exert myself too much. I used to finish chemo and go for the shoot; it made me very tired. I don’t want to reveal what it is (I did), but when you see the climax of 45, you’ll be shocked at how I did it. My character demanded gentleness of me instead of anger.” Following 45, Peddi marks Shiva Rajkumar’s next release. He is also set to appear alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer 2.