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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan To Make A Cameo In Allu Arjun’s Raaka? Here’s The Big Update

Shah Rukh Khan To Make A Cameo In Allu Arjun’s Raaka? Here’s The Big Update

Excitement around Raaka is growing as reports say Shah Rukh Khan might join the cast in a cameo role. With Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and Atlee, the film is already already creating a lot of buzz.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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  • Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and SRK unite in Atlee's film.

On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the first look of his upcoming film Raaka was revealed, and ever since then, fans have been filled with excitement. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film will mark the first-ever on-screen pairing of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, which has already raised anticipation among audiences.

Now, a fresh update has added even more hype to the film. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan has joined Raaka and will be seen in a special cameo appearance. This news has been confirmed in a report by India Today, making fans even more curious about what’s in store.

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Shah Rukh’s Bond With Atlee Kumar And Allu Arjun

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan shares a great bond with Atlee and Allu Arjun both. In fact, during the shoot of Jawan, which was also directed by Atlee, there were reports that Allu Arjun might appear in a cameo. However, due to his busy schedule with Pushpa 2, that collaboration couldn’t happen. Now, with Shah Rukh Khan reportedly stepping into Raaka, fans are loving every bit of this crossover finally coming together.

Deepika Padukone, too, is reuniting with Atlee for the second time after Jawan, adding another exciting layer to the film. When the first look of Raaka was released, Shah Rukh Khan shared the poster on social media, wishing Allu Arjun on his birthday and calling the film “exciting”. Atlee responded warmly, saying, “Love you sir, will make you more proud.”

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About Raaka

Raaka is shaping up to be a big-scale action entertainer with a strong star cast and a powerful director at the helm. With Allu Arjun leading the film, Deepika Padukone as the female lead, and now reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo, the movie is already one of the most talked-about upcoming projects. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what kind of storyline and high-energy visuals Atlee brings to the big screen this time.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Shah Rukh Khan worked with the director or other cast members before?

Yes, Shah Rukh Khan has a good bond with director Atlee Kumar, having worked together on Jawan. He also shared a connection with Allu Arjun, with a potential cameo in Jawan not materializing.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Allu Arjun Atlee SHAH RUKH KHAN Raaka
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