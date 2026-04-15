Shah Rukh Khan To Make A Cameo In Allu Arjun’s Raaka? Here’s The Big Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone, and SRK unite in Atlee's film.

On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the first look of his upcoming film Raaka was revealed, and ever since then, fans have been filled with excitement. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film will mark the first-ever on-screen pairing of Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, which has already raised anticipation among audiences.

Now, a fresh update has added even more hype to the film. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan has joined Raaka and will be seen in a special cameo appearance. This news has been confirmed in a report by India Today, making fans even more curious about what’s in store.

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Shah Rukh’s Bond With Atlee Kumar And Allu Arjun

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan shares a great bond with Atlee and Allu Arjun both. In fact, during the shoot of Jawan, which was also directed by Atlee, there were reports that Allu Arjun might appear in a cameo. However, due to his busy schedule with Pushpa 2, that collaboration couldn’t happen. Now, with Shah Rukh Khan reportedly stepping into Raaka, fans are loving every bit of this crossover finally coming together.

Deepika Padukone, too, is reuniting with Atlee for the second time after Jawan, adding another exciting layer to the film. When the first look of Raaka was released, Shah Rukh Khan shared the poster on social media, wishing Allu Arjun on his birthday and calling the film “exciting”. Atlee responded warmly, saying, “Love you sir, will make you more proud.”

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About Raaka

Raaka is shaping up to be a big-scale action entertainer with a strong star cast and a powerful director at the helm. With Allu Arjun leading the film, Deepika Padukone as the female lead, and now reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo, the movie is already one of the most talked-about upcoming projects. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what kind of storyline and high-energy visuals Atlee brings to the big screen this time.