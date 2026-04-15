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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Why Is He Reading Like A News Anchor?': Akshay Kumar’s Naagin 7 Cameo Sparks Debate

'Why Is He Reading Like A News Anchor?': Akshay Kumar’s Naagin 7 Cameo Sparks Debate

Akshay Kumar's Naag Guru cameo in Naagin 7 thrilled fans but sparked trolling over alleged teleprompter use. "Why read dialogues after 30 years?" mocked netizens.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar's Naagin 7 cameo as Naag Guru sparks debate.
  • Fans notice potential teleprompter use, leading to trolling.
  • Supporters defend Akshay, citing industry practices and busy schedule.
  • Cameo promotes upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, adding to buzz.

Akshay Kumar surprised fans with a mystical cameo in the hit TV show Naagin 7, but the buzz quickly turned cheeky. Playing Naag Guru, the Bollywood star guided lead Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's character Ananta in a dramatic showdown against a dragon villain. Yet, eagle-eyed viewers spotted what looked like teleprompter slip-ups, igniting a social media firestorm. Is it a blooper or just smart acting? Trolling meets fierce fan defense in this TV twist.

Akshay Kumar To Make Special Appearance In Naagin 7 For An Episode

Akshay's grand entry into Naagin 7 aimed to boost the fantasy drama's ratings while plugging his horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, set for theatrical release on April 17. Dressed as the wise Naag Guru, he appeared before Ananta, blessing her with strength to face her fiery foe. The promo had fans thrilled, but a viral clip changed the tune. Netizens zoomed in on Akshay's eye movements, claiming he was reading lines off a teleprompter mid-scene.

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Akshay Kumar Trolled By Fans

Trolls didn't hold back. One X user mocked, "Why is Akshay Kumar reading his dialogues from a teleprompter? After 30 years in the industry this 60 year old actor still can’t remember his dialogue, it’s embarrassing," posted by @echoofwick on April 12. Others piled on, comparing him to a "news anchor" and questioning his delivery on shows like Sarfira and Kannappa. "Even after a career spanning 30 years, he still hasn't learned how to memorize dialogues," vented another user. A third jabbed, "Speaking as a news anchor, reading from a teleprompter isn't that difficult. With a little effort, it can look completely natural."

But Akshay's loyal fans fired back swiftly. They pointed out his packed schedule leaves little time for line-memorizing, especially for a quick promo cameo. "Teleprompters are as common in Bollywood as dance numbers," they argued, defending the superstar's mechanical vibe as practical. Supporters highlighted that such aids are industry standard, especially for busy stars juggling films like Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Haiwaan.

ALSO READ | Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Film Mints Rs 13.84 Lakh Ahead Of April 17 Release

This isn't Akshay's first teleprompter tussle past promos faced similar scrutiny. Still, his Naagin 7 stint blended star power with the show's serpentine saga, starring Priyanka as the fierce Naagin. Bhooth Bangla also features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav, promising laughs and scares. Whether blooper or savvy move, Akshay keeps the conversation buzzing ahead of his big screen haunt.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Akshay Kumar's role in Naagin 7?

Akshay Kumar made a special appearance as the Naag Guru, guiding Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's character Ananta in a confrontation with a dragon villain.

Why was Akshay Kumar trolled after his Naagin 7 appearance?

Netizens claimed Akshay Kumar was reading his dialogues from a teleprompter during his scene, which they found embarrassing given his long career.

How did Akshay Kumar's fans defend him?

Fans argued that teleprompters are common in Bollywood, especially for busy stars, and that his packed schedule left little time for memorization for a cameo.

What was the purpose of Akshay Kumar's cameo in Naagin 7?

The cameo aimed to boost ratings for the fantasy drama and promote his upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Bollywood Star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Naagin 7 Bhooth Bangla Naag Guru
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