Made In India: A Titan Story Review | Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh Take Us Behind Hands That Built An Indian Empire

The new series Made in India: A Titan Story offers viewers an inspiring look into the journey of one of India’s most recognisable brands. More than just a corporate success story, the show explores the vision, perseverance, and teamwork that helped transform Titan into a household name.

Spanning six episodes, the series traces the challenges and breakthroughs behind the creation of the watchmaker, and also highlights the people who turned an ambitious dream into reality.

Story Behind Titan’s Rise

At the heart of the series is a powerful idea. The story begins with a moment that reportedly left a lasting impact on JRD Tata. After being told abroad that Indians could not manufacture quality watches, he set out to prove otherwise by creating not just an Indian watch, but one that could compete with the best in the world.

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The series follows the long and often difficult journey from that vision to execution. It captures the obstacles faced by the team and the determination required to build a world-class brand from the ground up.

More Than A Business Story

Although the show focuses on Titan’s evolution, it also explores larger themes such as leadership, self-doubt, resilience, and teamwork. Through its storytelling, the series demonstrates that even successful individuals and iconic brands face setbacks before achieving recognition.

The six-part series reportedly keeps viewers engaged from the very first episode, blending archival footage, period details, and music from the era to create an immersive viewing experience. Rather than simply documenting a brand’s growth, it presents valuable life lessons about ambition, persistence, and innovation.

Strong Performances Elevate Series

The cast delivers convincing performances that bring the story to life. Naseeruddin Shah stands out as JRD Tata, and Jim Sarbh shines as Xerxes Desai. Desai played a key role in shaping Titan’s identity, and Sarbh’s performance forms the emotional core of the series.

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Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Joy Sengupta, Viraf Patel, and Namita Dubey also make notable contributions, helping recreate the atmosphere of the period.

Verdict

The series is written by Niraj Dasa, Kandarp Shroff, Vinay Kamath, and Karan Vyas. The screenplay effectively balances corporate history with human drama. Director Robbie Grewal deserves credit for crafting a narrative that transports viewers into the era when Titan was taking shape.

With its engaging storytelling, strong performances, and inspiring message, Made In India: A Titan Story emerges as one of the most compelling series of the year and a must-watch for anyone interested in stories of innovation and perseverance.