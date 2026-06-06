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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRam Charan’s Japanese Fans Fly To Hyderabad For Peddi, Sing Film Songs Outside Theatre: WATCH

Ram Charan’s Japanese Fans Fly To Hyderabad For Peddi, Sing Film Songs Outside Theatre: WATCH

Ram Charan’s popularity continues to soar in Japan as two devoted fans travelled from Tokyo to Hyderabad to watch Peddi on the big screen. The duo even sang songs from the film.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two Japanese fans journeyed to Hyderabad for Peddi release.
  • They celebrated film's release, planning multiple viewings.
  • Ram Charan boasts strong Japanese fan base since RRR.

Ram Charan's fan following stretches far beyond Indian borders. While fans across India turned out in large numbers to celebrate the film's arrival in cinemas, two admirers from Japan took their dedication a step further by travelling thousands of miles from Tokyo to Hyderabad to experience the film's release firsthand.

ALSO READ: ‘Every Woman Deserves To Be Respected’: Peddi Director Apologises As Janhvi Kapoor's Character Faces Backlash

Japanese Fans Travel From Tokyo To Hyderabad For Peddi

A video has been circulating online that shows two Japanese fans, speaking about their experience after watching Peddi in Hyderabad. Their enthusiasm for the film was evident as they sang popular tracks from the soundtrack, including Rai Rai Raa Raa and Massa Massa, outside the theatre.

The duo revealed that they had taken a five-day break from work specifically to make the trip. They arrived in Hyderabad two days before the film’s release so they could immerse themselves in the celebrations and enjoy the atmosphere surrounding the much-anticipated launch.

According to a local accompanying them, the pair had already watched the film several times and intended to continue returning to cinemas throughout their stay. The fans themselves shared that they planned to watch Peddi as many as 10 times, experiencing screenings in both multiplexes and single-screen theatres.

ALSO READ: CINTAA Prez Poonam Dhillon Says Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Dispute 'Resolved Positively'

Ram Charan’s Strong Connection With Japanese Audiences

Ram Charan’s popularity in Japan did not emerge overnight. The actor first developed a loyal following in the country with Magadheera, which resonated strongly with Japanese viewers. Over the years, films such as Rangasthalam further strengthened that connection.

However, it was the global success of RRR that expanded his reach and introduced him to a wider Japanese audience. Since then, several fans from Japan have travelled to India to attend events and meet the actor, underlining the unique bond he shares with his overseas supporters.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did fans from Japan travel to Hyderabad?

Two admirers from Japan traveled from Tokyo to Hyderabad to experience the film

How dedicated were the Japanese fans who traveled to Hyderabad?

They arrived two days before the film's release to enjoy the atmosphere and planned to watch

How did Ram Charan's popularity grow in Japan?

His loyal following first began with Magadheera.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Telugu Cinema Ram CHaran ENtertainment News Peddi
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