Ram Charan’s Japanese Fans Fly To Hyderabad For Peddi, Sing Film Songs Outside Theatre: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Japanese fans journeyed to Hyderabad for Peddi release.

They celebrated film's release, planning multiple viewings.

Ram Charan boasts strong Japanese fan base since RRR.

Ram Charan's fan following stretches far beyond Indian borders. While fans across India turned out in large numbers to celebrate the film's arrival in cinemas, two admirers from Japan took their dedication a step further by travelling thousands of miles from Tokyo to Hyderabad to experience the film's release firsthand.

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Japanese Fans Travel From Tokyo To Hyderabad For Peddi

A video has been circulating online that shows two Japanese fans, speaking about their experience after watching Peddi in Hyderabad. Their enthusiasm for the film was evident as they sang popular tracks from the soundtrack, including Rai Rai Raa Raa and Massa Massa, outside the theatre.

The duo revealed that they had taken a five-day break from work specifically to make the trip. They arrived in Hyderabad two days before the film’s release so they could immerse themselves in the celebrations and enjoy the atmosphere surrounding the much-anticipated launch.

According to a local accompanying them, the pair had already watched the film several times and intended to continue returning to cinemas throughout their stay. The fans themselves shared that they planned to watch Peddi as many as 10 times, experiencing screenings in both multiplexes and single-screen theatres.

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Ram Charan’s Strong Connection With Japanese Audiences

Ram Charan’s popularity in Japan did not emerge overnight. The actor first developed a loyal following in the country with Magadheera, which resonated strongly with Japanese viewers. Over the years, films such as Rangasthalam further strengthened that connection.

However, it was the global success of RRR that expanded his reach and introduced him to a wider Japanese audience. Since then, several fans from Japan have travelled to India to attend events and meet the actor, underlining the unique bond he shares with his overseas supporters.