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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPatralekhaa Makes First Public Appearance After Becoming Mother, Avoids Cameras - Viral Video

Patralekhaa Makes First Public Appearance After Becoming Mother, Avoids Cameras - Viral Video

Patralekha was dressed in a simple yet stylish look, and her post-pregnancy transformation was clearly visible.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fans react to her post-pregnancy appearance and personal space.

Bollywood actress Patralekha was spotted in public for the first time after becoming a mother, and her appearance is going viral on social media. She was seen with her husband, Rajkummar Rao. However, Patralekha was avoiding the paparazzi and walking ahead quickly.

In the video, as soon as Patralekha noticed the cameras, she appeared slightly uncomfortable and chose to move ahead without stopping. She was dressed in a simple yet stylish look, where her post-pregnancy transformation was clearly visible.

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Enjoying Her Motherhood Journey

It is natural for women to go through changes after becoming a mother, and the same was visible in Patralekha’s recent public appearance. It seems she is enjoying her motherhood journey while gradually trying to return to her professional life.

As always, Rajkummar Rao was seen being supportive. As soon as the video surfaced online, fans started reacting. While many praised Patralekha’s transformation, others commented on her avoiding the paparazzi.

Some fans also pointed out that she might be trying to maintain her personal space, which is completely understandable.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Bollywood Chronicle (@bollywoodchronicle)

A Special Moment For The Couple

For those unaware, Patralekha welcomed a baby girl on November 15, 2025. Interestingly, she became a mother on her fourth wedding anniversary.

Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao got married on November 15, 2021. The couple has named their daughter Parvati Paul Rao. They are often considered one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and had dated for several years before tying the knot.

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Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao are considered one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. They dated for several years before getting married and have always supported each other through every phase.

With this new chapter in their lives, fans are excited to see Patralekha return to the screen soon, while also cherishing her journey as a new mother.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did fans react to Patralekha's public appearance?

Fans praised Patralekha's transformation and some commented on her avoiding the paparazzi. Others suggested she might be trying to maintain her personal space.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Rajkumar Rao Patralekhaa Rajkumar Rao Wife
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