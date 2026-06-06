Richa Chadha publicly expressed support for Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), as he arrived in Delhi.
‘Dinosaurs Went Extinct, Cockroaches Outlasted Them’: Richa Chadha Backs CJP As Abhijeet Dipke Reaches Delhi
Richa Chadha shared a heartfelt message from Auckland while expressing support for CJP and its founder Abhijeet Dipke, who arrived in Delhi for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.
- Richa Chadha supported CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke publicly.
- She urged Indian youth for kindness and peaceful patriotism.
- Abhijeet Dipke arrived in Delhi for planned peaceful protest.
- Authorities permitted the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.
Richa Chadha publicly expressed support for CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, sharing a message on social media as he arrived in Delhi. Posting from Auckland, the actor reflected on her connection to Delhi while sending a message to young Indians about patriotism, kindness and peaceful engagement.
ALSO READ: ‘Every Woman Deserves To Be Respected’: Peddi Director Apologises As Janhvi Kapoor's Character Faces Backlash
Richa Chadha Shares Message Of Support For CJP
Taking to X, Richa Chadha revealed that she was currently in Auckland but said her thoughts remained with Delhi.
Talking about how deeply connected she is to Delhi, she wrote, "I am in beautiful Auckland right now with perhaps the cleanest air in the world. But I got Dilli on my mind. My beloved Delhi, city of my childhood, my school, my college…With huge parks and mature, kind trees…sending love to the youth of my country! May you choose to be true patriots, over being performative nationalists…may you be kind, peaceful, strategic. With you in spirit!"
The actor further wrote, "PS : Remember dinosaurs went extinct after a meteor hit, but cockroaches outlived, outlasted them. "
I am in beautiful Auckland right now with perhaps the cleanest air in the world. But I got Dilli on my mind. My beloved Delhi, city of my childhood, my school, my college…With huge parks and mature, kind trees… sending love to the youth of my country! May you choose to be true…— RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 6, 2026
ALSO READ: CINTAA Prez Poonam Dhillon Says Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Dispute 'Resolved Positively'
Abhijeet Dipke Arrives In Delhi For Peaceful Protest
Earlier in the day, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke landed in Delhi ahead of a peaceful protest scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar.
Following his arrival, Dipke posted an update directing supporters towards the protest venue. He tweeted, "All cockroaches should come straight to Jantar Mantar, not Parliament Street Police Station. We will begin our peaceful protest at 10 AM. "
All cockroaches should come straight to Jantar Mantar, not Parliament Street Police Station.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026
We will begin our peaceful protest at 10 AM. #cjpprotest https://t.co/LTYSLRoFNz
In another follow-up post, Dipke confirmed that the demonstration had received permission from authorities. He wrote, "Permission granted by police! Cockroaches gather at Jantar Mantar"
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Richa Chadha express support for?
From where did Richa Chadha share her message?
Richa Chadha shared her message of support and reflection from Auckland. She mentioned her thoughts were with Delhi, her childhood city.
What was the core message Richa Chadha shared with young Indians?
She urged young Indians to embrace true patriotism, kindness, and peaceful engagement. She encouraged them to be
What was the purpose of Abhijeet Dipke's visit to Delhi?
Abhijeet Dipke arrived in Delhi to lead a peaceful protest. He directed his supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar for the demonstration.
Did Abhijeet Dipke's protest have official approval?
Yes, Abhijeet Dipke confirmed that the demonstration had received permission from the authorities. He tweeted that