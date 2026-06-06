Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Richa Chadha supported CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke publicly.

She urged Indian youth for kindness and peaceful patriotism.

Abhijeet Dipke arrived in Delhi for planned peaceful protest.

Authorities permitted the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

Richa Chadha publicly expressed support for CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, sharing a message on social media as he arrived in Delhi. Posting from Auckland, the actor reflected on her connection to Delhi while sending a message to young Indians about patriotism, kindness and peaceful engagement.

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Richa Chadha Shares Message Of Support For CJP

Taking to X, Richa Chadha revealed that she was currently in Auckland but said her thoughts remained with Delhi.

Talking about how deeply connected she is to Delhi, she wrote, "I am in beautiful Auckland right now with perhaps the cleanest air in the world. But I got Dilli on my mind. My beloved Delhi, city of my childhood, my school, my college…With huge parks and mature, kind trees…sending love to the youth of my country! May you choose to be true patriots, over being performative nationalists…may you be kind, peaceful, strategic. With you in spirit!"

The actor further wrote, "PS : Remember dinosaurs went extinct after a meteor hit, but cockroaches outlived, outlasted them. "

I am in beautiful Auckland right now with perhaps the cleanest air in the world. But I got Dilli on my mind. My beloved Delhi, city of my childhood, my school, my college…With huge parks and mature, kind trees… sending love to the youth of my country! May you choose to be true… — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 6, 2026

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Abhijeet Dipke Arrives In Delhi For Peaceful Protest

Earlier in the day, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke landed in Delhi ahead of a peaceful protest scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar.

Following his arrival, Dipke posted an update directing supporters towards the protest venue. He tweeted, "All cockroaches should come straight to Jantar Mantar, not Parliament Street Police Station. We will begin our peaceful protest at 10 AM. "

All cockroaches should come straight to Jantar Mantar, not Parliament Street Police Station.



We will begin our peaceful protest at 10 AM. #cjpprotest https://t.co/LTYSLRoFNz — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026

In another follow-up post, Dipke confirmed that the demonstration had received permission from authorities. He wrote, "Permission granted by police! Cockroaches gather at Jantar Mantar"