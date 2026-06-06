India Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: New T20 Captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Call-Up?

India ODI, T20 Squad Announcement: The spotlight will firmly be on BCCI's selection committee today as it prepares to unveil squads for India's upcoming white-ball assignments in Ireland and England. While several positions remain up for debate, three names have emerged as the biggest talking points ahead of the announcement, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. A period of transition appears to be underway in India's T20 setup, and the latest squad announcement could offer a clearer picture of the team's direction ahead of a busy international calendar.

Shreyas Iyer Set For T20 Captaincy?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the selection meeting concerns the leadership of the T20 side. Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a strong contender for the captaincy role following his recent performances and leadership results in the IPL.

If selected as skipper, it would mark a significant milestone in Iyer's career and signal a fresh chapter for India's shortest-format side. The batsman has consistently impressed across formats and is widely regarded as one of the leading candidates to guide the next generation of players.

This, however if true, would mark the end of Suryakumar Yadav's time at the helm of the Men in Blue in T20 cricket, right after winning the ICC T20 World Cup.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Dream Call-Up Beckons

Another name generating considerable excitement is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old batting prodigy has rapidly risen through the ranks and is viewed as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket.

A maiden senior call-up would represent a remarkable moment in his young career and further underline the selectors' willingness to invest in emerging talent.

Whether the announcement brings a captaincy change, a surprise omission or a historic debut selection, today's squad reveal is expected to provide several answers about India's plans for the months ahead.