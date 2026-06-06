DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched a strong attack on the ruling TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, declaring that his party would work towards ending what he described as a "tyrannical regime" at the earliest opportunity. Stalin made the remarks at a function held at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai to welcome former AIADMK members into the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The event was attended by senior party leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin and former minister T.M. Anbarasan.

Addressing party workers and new entrants, the former chief minister sought to project the DMK as a resilient political force that remains undeterred by electoral setbacks and committed to reclaiming power.

Stalin Welcomes Former AIADMK Members

Speaking at the induction event, Stalin said those joining the DMK had done so despite the party currently being in the opposition, a decision he described as politically significant.

Stalin said: “We have seen that those who move from one movement to another tend to seek the ruling party with profit and convenience in mind. Today, DMK is not the ruling party. It functions as an opposition party. It is clear that you have not come to seek such a DMK for office. I welcome all those who have come in that way."

The DMK chief said the decision of former AIADMK members to join the party reflected their belief in its ideology rather than expectations of political office.

Reflects On DMK's Political Journey

Stalin also revisited key moments in the DMK's history, highlighting periods of both electoral success and political adversity.

“In 1967, the DMK came to power under the leadership of Anna. After that, Karunanidhi took over. In 1975, the state of emergency was implemented. Karunanidhi opposed the state of emergency and said that government is not important to me. Democracy is important and gathered lakhs of people on the Chennai beach and passed a resolution. The government was dissolved in 1976 because of the resolution. After that, we could not come to power for 13 years. Then the DMK came to power in 1996, 2006, 2021. We lost in the 2001, 2011, 2026 elections," he said.

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The former chief minister argued that the party has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to recover from defeats and return to power.

'TVK Rule Exists Because We Allow It'

In his sharpest remarks of the event, Stalin claimed that the ruling dispensation continues to function only because of political circumstances created by the DMK and its allies.

Stalin said, “The reason I am saying this is that victory and defeat come alternately for the DMK. We are not those who are disheartened by victory. We are not those who are disheartened by defeat. Today, even though we have lost the chance of victory and the responsibility of governing, we are functioning as an opposition party. You do not need to worry. Do not forget that this TVK regime is running at our mercy."

He further stated that the DMK had entered the election with the intention of forming the government but circumstances after the results altered the political landscape.

“We entered the election field with the intention of winning, DMK forming the government and the opposition losing. The government is functioning today with the help of the parties in our alliance. So, when they went to support the TVK, they left me alone. I told them that it was their choice. It was their democracy," he added.

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Calls For End To 'Tyrannical Rule'

Stalin said he chose not to object to political developments after the election because he wanted to avoid instability and the possibility of central intervention in the state. He said, “This should not lead to the President's rule. Because of this, the BJP will come in, so I sent it without saying a word of objection.”

The DMK president concluded by urging party workers to intensify their efforts against the ruling alliance.

“Therefore, we will take a pledge at this time to work as soon as possible to put an end to this tyrannical rule that is at our mercy,” M.K. Stalin said.

The remarks signal an increasingly aggressive opposition strategy from the DMK as it seeks to challenge the TVK-led government and rebuild momentum following its defeat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.