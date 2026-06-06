Taylor Swift, a singer-songwriter, and Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, are the celebrity couple whose wedding plans are reportedly intensifying. They announced their engagement in August 2025.
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Reportedly Pick Iconic NYC Venue For July Wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly preparing to marry over the July 4 weekend in NYC, with fresh reports suggesting Madison Square Garden could host the highly anticipated ceremony.
- Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce reportedly planning July 2025 wedding.
- Madison Square Garden reportedly chosen for privacy and logistics.
- MSG's open schedule, NYC sightings fuel wedding speculation.
Fresh speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding plans has intensified after reports claimed the celebrity couple may be preparing to celebrate their big day at one of New York City's most recognisable venues.
The singer-songwriter and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, announced their engagement in August 2025 after dating for two years. According to recent reports, the pair are expected to marry in New York City during the Independence Day holiday weekend.
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Madison Square Garden Emerges As Reported Wedding Venue
A new report from Page Six suggests that the couple have selected Madison Square Garden as the location for their wedding ceremony.
“Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy,” once source told the outlet.
Situated above Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan, the famous arena offers numerous entrances and exits. Reports indicate that these features may have played a role in the couple's reported decision, particularly given the intense public attention surrounding them.
According to Page Six, maintaining privacy has been a major consideration throughout the planning process.
A source told the publication that “privacy was of number one importance to them both.”
The same report claimed guests could be transported to the venue using blacked-out buses as part of efforts to keep the event away from public view.
Venue Schedule Fuels Speculation
Further interest has been generated by Madison Square Garden's current calendar. The venue reportedly has no scheduled concerts or sporting events between June 29 and July 6, a timeframe that coincides with the rumoured wedding date.
Madison Square Garden is capable of hosting up to 22,000 attendees for concerts and approximately 18,000 for sporting events, making it one of the largest and most prominent venues in the city.
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Recent New York Sightings Add To Wedding Rumours
Swift and Kelce were recently seen spending time in New York City, with reports noting visits to popular restaurants including Or’esh and Via Carota.
Their appearances around the city last month prompted speculation that the pair may have been overseeing final arrangements ahead of the anticipated celebration.
Meanwhile, security measures across New York are expected to be heightened during the Independence Day weekend, adding another layer of intrigue to reports surrounding the high-profile event.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which celebrities are reportedly planning a wedding?
Where is the rumored wedding venue for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
According to recent reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have selected Madison Square Garden in New York City as the location for their wedding ceremony. It is located above Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan.
When is the rumored wedding date?
The couple is expected to marry during the Independence Day holiday weekend in New York City. Madison Square Garden's calendar shows no events from June 29 to July 6, aligning with the rumored date.
What factors influenced the choice of Madison Square Garden as the venue?
The venue's numerous entrances and exits, along with the couple's strong emphasis on privacy, reportedly played a significant role in their decision. Privacy was of number one importance to them both.