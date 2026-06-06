Heavy Rain Batters Kerala, Red Alert Issued In 5 Districts; 1 Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala faces heavy monsoon; widespread flooding, disruptions, one fatality.

IMD issued red alerts; authorities implement widespread precautionary measures.

Multiple weather systems drive intense rain, expected to continue.

Kerala is grappling with the full force of the southwest monsoon after relentless rainfall inundated several parts of the state, disrupting normal life and prompting authorities to issue high-level weather warnings. The heavy downpour, which continued through Saturday morning, has led to flooding, uprooted trees, damaged homes and growing concerns over public safety.

A rain-related fatality was reported from Thrissur district, where a 29-year-old man lost his life after a tree collapsed on a temporary shed in Manaloor while he was asleep, according to fire and rescue officials. With forecasts predicting more intense rainfall in the coming days, authorities have stepped up precautionary measures across vulnerable districts.

Red Alert Issued Across Northern Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed five districts under a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 centimetres within a 24-hour period.

The districts under red alert are Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, where weather conditions are expected to remain severe on Saturday.

An orange alert has been issued for Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall ranging between 12 and 20 centimetres.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Lakshadweep remain under a yellow alert, signalling heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 centimetres.

The warnings come just days after the southwest monsoon made its onset over Kerala on June 4, arriving three days later than its usual schedule.

Authorities Take Precautionary Measures

In response to the worsening weather conditions, district administrations have announced a series of restrictions aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring public safety. Collectors in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday.

Authorities have also suspended trekking activities and quarrying operations in several vulnerable areas. Night travel on hilly roads has been prohibited in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kasaragod due to the heightened risk of landslides and falling trees.

Emergency response teams have been placed on standby as officials closely monitor rivers, reservoirs and flood-prone regions.

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Multiple Weather Systems Fuel Heavy Rainfall

According to the IMD, the intense rainfall is being driven by a combination of weather systems operating across southern India and adjoining regions.

Meteorologists said a cyclonic circulation over coastal Karnataka, another over the Andaman Sea near Myanmar, and weaker circulations over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are contributing to the active monsoon conditions. A trough extending across the Konkan and Goa region is further enhancing rainfall activity over Kerala.

These interacting systems have created favourable conditions for sustained and widespread precipitation across the state.

Forecasts indicate that Kerala and Karnataka are likely to continue receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall until at least June 11. Parts of Tamil Nadu and northeastern India are also expected to witness significant rain activity during this period.

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Flooding and Travel Disruptions Continue

The heavy rains have already begun affecting daily life across several districts. Waterlogged roads have slowed traffic movement, while fallen trees and damaged structures have disrupted local communities.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel and follow official advisories issued by district administrations and disaster management agencies.

Although the monsoon has arrived with considerable intensity, the IMD has projected below-normal seasonal rainfall for the year due to the influence of El Niño conditions, which often affect monsoon behaviour across the Indian subcontinent.