Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riteish Deshmukh dismisses film criticism as 'distorted nonsense'.

Actor defends historical drama's intent against online claims.

Raja Shivaji aims to bring Shivaji Maharaj's legacy to audiences.

Film set for pan-India release in Marathi, Hindi, Telugu.

The buzz around Raja Shivaji continues to grow, but so does the noise surrounding it. As anticipation builds for Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious historical drama, the actor has now firmly responded to criticism and online claims linked to the film, calling them “distorted nonsense”.

The project, centred on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has already become one of the most talked-about releases in recent months, even before its arrival in cinemas.

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Riteish Deshmukh Responds To Backlash On Social Media

कोणीतरी येतो आणि आपल्या आराध्य दैवताबद्दल काहीतरी विकृत बरळतो, एक शिवप्रेमी-शिवभक्त म्हणून हे अमान्य आणि संतापजनक आहे.

असले चौकटीत अडकवण्याचे फोल प्रयत्न काळाच्या उदरात गडप होतील. पण सह्याद्रीच्या पर्वतरांगा जशा लाखो वर्ष आधी होत्या तसंच ‘ते’ एकच नाव करोडो वर्ष भविष्यातही राहील.… — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 26, 2026

Amid growing discussion, Riteish took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the criticism head-on. His post reflected both frustration and conviction as he defended the intent behind the film.

He wrote, "When someone comes along and spews some distorted nonsense about our cherished deity, as a Shiv-premi-Shiv-bhakt, this is unacceptable and infuriating. Such futile attempts to trap it within frames will be swallowed up in the belly of time."

He further added, "But just as the mountain ranges of the Sahyadri have existed for millions of years before, so too will ‘that’ one name endure for crores of years in the future. And that name is.. Pratap Purandar... of the Kshatriya lineage... Lord of the Throne... Emperor of Emperors... the Wealthy Rajashiv Chhatrapati Maharaj."

Raja Shivaji Builds Momentum Ahead Of Release

Raja Shivaji sees Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, supported by a star-studded ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

Mounted on a large scale, the film aims to bring the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life for a pan-India audience, marking a significant moment for Marathi cinema with its wider cinematic ambition.

Following the trailer launch, excitement around the film has only intensified, although it has also sparked debate online over certain aspects, including casting and key scenes.

ALSO READ: 'Riteish Deshmukh Insulting Shivaji Maharaj's History,' Says BJP Leader; Actor Defends Raja Shivaji Trailer

Release Plans And Production Scale

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is being positioned as a pan-India spectacle. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 1 May 2026 in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.