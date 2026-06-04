Bandar Review | Bobby Deol Film Explores How False Accusations Make A ‘Monkey’ Out Of Justice

Anurag Kashyap’s latest film Bandar is not just a film; it is an experience in itself that will leave you shaken. Anurag has once again done something different, and Bobby Deol has brought out his best. This time, the fear is delivered in a completely different way. We have often seen how the law can be misused, and innocent people end up being punished for crimes they never committed. In today’s world of social media and screenshots, even a single message can ruin a life, and this really does happen.

Bandar’s Disturbing Storyline

The film follows the journey of Sameer Mehra, an aspiring actor trying to establish himself in the film industry while struggling with loneliness and instability in his personal life. His life takes a dramatic turn when he connects with a woman through a dating app, leading to a brief romantic involvement. What begins as a normal relationship soon spirals into a situation that completely changes his life when he is unexpectedly taken into police custody.

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The narrative then explores how quickly circumstances can escalate in the digital age, where a single message or interaction can be misinterpreted or manipulated. The film highlights how social media and online communication can have severe consequences, often beyond one’s control.

Hard-Hitting Treatment Of Sensitive Issues

Bandar presents a tense and uncomfortable viewing experience, focusing on how legal systems and societal judgments can sometimes lead to the suffering of innocent individuals. The film also reflects on how modern communication tools, screenshots, and digital evidence can be used in ways that drastically alter someone’s life.

While the first half establishes the characters and their world, the second half intensifies the conflict and raises difficult questions about truth, perception, and accountability. The courtroom and police sequences are particularly highlighted for their emotional weight and realism.

However, the film briefly loses momentum around the interval before picking up again with stronger narrative developments that leave a lasting impact.

Performances, Direction Stand Out

Bobby Deol’s performance has been widely appreciated, with critics noting his emotional depth and expressive acting. His portrayal brings vulnerability and intensity to the character, making him one of the most compelling aspects of the film.

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Saba Azad plays a key role as his girlfriend, while Sanya Malhotra delivers a strong performance as his sister. Sapna Pabbi appears in a crucial turning point in the story, and supporting actors like Indrajit Sukhija and Jitendra Joshi also leave a mark with their performances.

The film is written by Sudeep Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, both known for their strong storytelling in projects like Paatal Lok and Kohrra. The direction by Anurag Kashyap maintains his signature raw and realistic style, keeping the runtime of around 2 hours and 10 minutes engaging for most parts.

Verdict

Bandar is not just a film, but an intense cinematic experience that reflects on modern relationships, digital vulnerability, and the consequences of misunderstanding in a connected world.