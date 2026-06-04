Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Shinde responded to criticism for her false accusation admission.

She confessed for mental peace, disregarding public criticism.

Facing arrest calls; actress Hina Khan also condemned her.

Shinde believes she spoke truth, despite timing and judgment.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shilpa Shinde has responded to the backlash and growing arrest calls she has been facing after she admitted during a chat show with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa that she had falsely implicated producer Sanjay Kohli in a sexual harassment case. In a video statement on Instagram, Shilpa said she does not care about public opinion and clarified that her confession was made for her own mental peace, not for publicity. She added that she neither needs validation nor support from anyone.

Shilpa Shinde Breaks Silence

Shilpa shared a video statement on her Instagram account after facing massive criticism online for “speaking the truth”. Along with the video, she wrote, “Passing judgment on a single line without watching the entire podcast is a poor approach by paid PR. Thanks to my well-wishers for understanding me.”

“I usually don’t read comments because I already know the kind of messages my fans leave for me. After that podcast with Bharti and Haarsh, my genuine fans have left comments on the video. There’s a PR working against me. All the reactions and comments coming in, I just want to tell those people that what you sow, so shall you reap,” Shilpa said at the beginning of the video.

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She further added that many people have been commenting without fully understanding the situation. “Some are overly concerned about my life and personal choices. They are saying I am not married and asking how I will get married after this. You are calling a person who is speaking the truth a liar.”

Shinde added that she expected criticism, saying people often find it easier to question than to understand someone’s truth. “I knew this would happen because the world never appreciates anything good, especially people who write such comments saying I didn’t need to speak after ten years. I had already done the show, I was working, I could have spoken even then, so they say I did it for publicity. I don’t want to rise in your eyes; I have risen in my own eyes because that lie was a lie. No one told me to say it. I could never live with that lie. I had to speak about it someday; I just needed the right moment.”

“You don’t know what I went through. God forbid that something like this ever happens to you or your family. At that time, I knew I did not do this for money. I never did. I even left the show… it doesn’t really matter anymore.”

‘Shocked, Appalled’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case, Calls Producer ‘Real Victim’

She also recalled an incident after her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss, where she met someone who told her that his father had died by suicide after being falsely accused at work. He told her that after watching her on Bigg Boss, he found the strength to carry on and that she had helped save his life.

Shilpa said that while “sorry” is a small word for such situations, she had no option at the time, and even the producer agreed to the circumstances then.

“I don’t care about criticism because I never expected support from anyone,” she further said before adding, “Those who trouble producers, abuse them, and continue such behaviour still work for many years, don’t they? But artists like us are foolish - we live with honesty and fight for the truth, like I did today. I spoke the truth today. So those who are barking like dogs, let them bark. I just request people to use their time helping someone in need; it will be better for them. At this point, nothing bad can happen to me anyway, so do good for yourselves. As for me, I don’t care about criticism because I never expected support from anyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

Rakhi Sawant Reacts

Rakhi Sawant also reacted to her video statement and dropped a comment on her Instagram post. She dropped fire and heart emoticons in her support.

Earlier, Bebika Dhurve backed Shilpa Shinde, who confessed to filing a false sexual harassment case against producer Sanjay Kohli. She called her “a brave and strong soul”.

“Indian TV sets and work spaces can be so traumatising.. it really deteriorates a person's mental and emotional peace.. keeps you financially so drained and broke... She is a brave strong soul to speak up about it.... there is a reason I dont do TV shows anymore.. reality TV is actually the best thing that happened to me,” read her comment in Shilpa’s support.