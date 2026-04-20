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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan To Play Key Role In Raja Shivaji, Confirms Riteish Deshmukh

Salman Khan To Play Key Role In Raja Shivaji, Confirms Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh confirms Salman Khan will play a major role in Raja Shivaji. The historical epic based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj releases on May 1.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Riteish Deshmukh confirmed Salman Khan joins Raja Shivaji.
  • Khan will play a significant, yet undisclosed, role.
  • Film is a historical epic based on Shivaji Maharaj.
  • Boasts a large ensemble cast and celebrated music duo.

In a major update that has taken fans by surprise, Riteish Deshmukh has officially confirmed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will appear in a significant role in the upcoming historical epic.

The announcement has instantly boosted anticipation for the film, which is already one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

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Riteish Deshmukh Confirms Salman Khan’s Big Entry

During Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, Riteish Deshmukh revealed that Salman Khan is set to play a major role in Raja Shivaji. While he did not share details about the character, the confirmation has triggered intense speculation online.

Fans are now wondering whether Salman Khan will portray a powerful historical figure, a mentor-like presence, or a key turning point in the story. With his massive fan following and screen presence, his inclusion is expected to widen the film’s appeal across audiences.

Raja Shivaji Is Generating Massive Buzz

Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary warrior king known for courage, leadership and strategic brilliance. The story carries deep emotional and historical significance, making it one of the most ambitious projects in recent times.

The makers are set to hold a grand trailer launch in Mumbai today, on April 20, which is expected to reveal the first glimpse of the film’s scale and visual treatment.

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Star-Studded Cast Adds To The Hype

Apart from Riteish Deshmukh and Salman Khan, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, Bhagyashree, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan and others.

Music for the film has been composed by celebrated duo Ajay-Atul, further adding to expectations.

Raja Shivaji is scheduled to release on May 1, and with Salman Khan now officially on board, anticipation has soared dramatically.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Salman Khan be in the movie Raja Shivaji?

Yes, Riteish Deshmukh has officially confirmed that Salman Khan will appear in a significant role in the upcoming historical epic Raja Shivaji.

What role will Salman Khan play in Raja Shivaji?

While details about Salman Khan's specific character have not been revealed, Riteish Deshmukh confirmed he will play a major role. Speculation is high about whether he'll be a historical figure, mentor, or pivotal character.

What is Raja Shivaji about?

Raja Shivaji is a historical epic based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary warrior king known for his courage, leadership, and strategic brilliance.

Who else is in the cast of Raja Shivaji?

The film features a star-studded cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and many others.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh Salman Khan ENtertainment News Raja Shivaji Salman Khan New Movie
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