Salman Khan To Play Key Role In Raja Shivaji, Confirms Riteish Deshmukh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riteish Deshmukh confirmed Salman Khan joins Raja Shivaji.

Khan will play a significant, yet undisclosed, role.

Film is a historical epic based on Shivaji Maharaj.

Boasts a large ensemble cast and celebrated music duo.

In a major update that has taken fans by surprise, Riteish Deshmukh has officially confirmed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will appear in a significant role in the upcoming historical epic.

The announcement has instantly boosted anticipation for the film, which is already one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

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Riteish Deshmukh Confirms Salman Khan’s Big Entry

Riteish Deshmukh announces #SalmanKhan ’s role in Raja Shivaji



Abhishek Bachchan smiling and clapping pic.twitter.com/RpgMsm9ZLe — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) April 20, 2026

During Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, Riteish Deshmukh revealed that Salman Khan is set to play a major role in Raja Shivaji. While he did not share details about the character, the confirmation has triggered intense speculation online.

Fans are now wondering whether Salman Khan will portray a powerful historical figure, a mentor-like presence, or a key turning point in the story. With his massive fan following and screen presence, his inclusion is expected to widen the film’s appeal across audiences.

Raja Shivaji Is Generating Massive Buzz

Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary warrior king known for courage, leadership and strategic brilliance. The story carries deep emotional and historical significance, making it one of the most ambitious projects in recent times.

The makers are set to hold a grand trailer launch in Mumbai today, on April 20, which is expected to reveal the first glimpse of the film’s scale and visual treatment.

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Star-Studded Cast Adds To The Hype

Apart from Riteish Deshmukh and Salman Khan, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, Bhagyashree, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan and others.

Music for the film has been composed by celebrated duo Ajay-Atul, further adding to expectations.

Raja Shivaji is scheduled to release on May 1, and with Salman Khan now officially on board, anticipation has soared dramatically.