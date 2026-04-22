Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji trailer sparks historical accuracy debate online.

BJP leader accuses Riteish Deshmukh of misrepresenting history.

Deshmukh urges patience, says answers are in film.

Historian notes films prioritize fiction over strict accuracy.

A fresh controversy has erupted around Raja Shivaji just days after its trailer release. While the historical drama has generated strong buzz among filmgoers, one scene has now sparked a political debate online. BJP leader Suresh Nakhua accused actor-director Riteish Deshmukh of misrepresenting history, prompting a measured response from the star.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Nayanthara Begin Shooting For Vamshi Paidipally's Action Film

Trailer Triggers Online Backlash

The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh’s film shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj openly displaying the Wagh Nakh to Afzal Khan before the attack.



It is historical fact that "Wagh Nakh" was concealed and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used it only after attack by Afzal.



WHY IS @RITEISHD… https://t.co/u3yls4ojPf pic.twitter.com/CWvAgKagmB — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) April 22, 2026

The discussion centres on a moment from the trailer in which Riteish Deshmukh, portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, appears to openly display the Wagh Nakh before meeting Afzal Khan.

Reacting on social media platform X, Suresh Nakhua questioned the depiction and wrote, "The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh’s film shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj openly displaying the Wagh Nakh to Afzal Khan before the attack. It is historical fact that "Wagh Nakh" was concealed and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used it only after attack by Afzal. WHY IS @RITEISHD MANIPULATING & INSULTING CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ'S & MAHARASHTRA'S HISTORY, LEGACY & PRIDE ???"

Riteish Deshmukh's Calm Response

Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai 🙏🏽 https://t.co/RyzDUnpl4x — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 22, 2026

Soon after the criticism gained traction, Riteish Deshmukh replied directly to the BJP leader, urging patience until the film’s release.

He wrote, “Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai"

Many users praised the actor’s composed tone as the debate went viral.

Debate Continues On Social Media

So the truth is ‘inside the film’?



"Watch the film for answers" is fine for fiction, not history.



When depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the trailer itself should answer questions, not raise them.



Interesting strategy : Market Doubt, Sell Clarification. https://t.co/uaWksP411C — Suresh Nakhua 🇮🇳 (@SureshNakhua) April 22, 2026

After Riteish’s reply, Nakhua returned with another post, stating, "So the truth is ‘inside the film’? "Watch the film for answers" is fine for fiction, not history. When depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the trailer itself should answer questions, not raise them. Interesting strategy : Market Doubt, Sell Clarification".

The exchange has only intensified curiosity around Raja Shivaji, which already carried high expectations due to Riteish leading the film while also directing it.

Historian Shares His Thoughts

Speaking to NDTV, Professor Anirudh Deshpande, Head of the Department of History at the University of Delhi, said films cannot always be expected to present history in its complete and accurate form. Referring to the incident, he noted that for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to succeed in his mission, the weapon would likely have remained hidden.

"It is only logical to believe that both weapons were hidden from Afzal Khan, otherwise either Khan would've walked out of the meeting or not embraced Shivaji at all. But we don't expect logic and reason from Bollywood, do we? Mainstream historicals are often more fiction than truly historical and their objective is to tap into collective mentalities to make money," he told NDTV.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Becomes Highest Grossing Indian Film In UK, Surpasses SRK’s Pathaan

About The Film

Raja Shivaji is an upcoming historical action-drama, slated for a global theatrical release on 1 May 2026. The film marks Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial venture, in which he also plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Backed by producers Genelia Deshmukh and Jio Studios, the multilingual project will be released in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu. It traces the journey of Shivaji Maharaj, focusing on his rise to power and his relentless battles to establish Swarajya.