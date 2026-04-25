CBFC Trims Child Violence Scene In Raja Shivaji; Runtime Similar To Animal And Dhurandhar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, faces CBFC edits.

The film, over three hours long, requires disclaimer and historical clarity.

CBFC mandates changes for sensitive scenes and historical event text.

The historical biopic about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj releases May 1, 2026.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are set to return to the big screen together with their upcoming film Raja Shivaji. The couple has been in the spotlight ever since the trailer of the film was released, where both stars were seen breaking down emotionally. Riteish has called the film his dream project, while Genelia has not only acted in it but also co-produced it.

However, the film has now come under scrutiny from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has suggested several edits before release.

Runtime Details Of Raja Shivaji

According to reports, the film recently completed its censor process and received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. The Marathi version of the film reportedly runs for 195 minutes, making the total duration around 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 5 seconds. With this, the film joins the list of long-format Bollywood releases such as Animal, Dhurandhar, and Pushpa 2.

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CBFC’s Changes And Instructions

The CBFC has directed the makers to modify certain scenes and improve the disclaimer with more clarity. They have also been asked to add voice-overs and clearly explain the historical references used in the film’s script, dialogues, and songs.

The board further instructed the filmmakers to include text slates for historical events along with proper dates.

Scenes That Were Edited

Two major edits were reportedly made in the film. One involved a disturbing scene showing a child being harmed, which required modification. Another scene needed audio additions to muted visuals as per CBFC guidelines.

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About The Film

Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his fight for Swaraj. Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of Shivaji Maharaj, while the film also features Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, and Bhagyashree in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026, and has already generated strong buzz following its trailer launch.