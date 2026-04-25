Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCBFC Trims Child Violence Scene In Raja Shivaji; Runtime Similar To Animal And Dhurandhar

CBFC Trims Child Violence Scene In Raja Shivaji; Runtime Similar To Animal And Dhurandhar

Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh has completed censor process with CBFC cuts and changes. The historical drama is set to release in theatres on May 1.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, faces CBFC edits.
  • The film, over three hours long, requires disclaimer and historical clarity.
  • CBFC mandates changes for sensitive scenes and historical event text.
  • The historical biopic about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj releases May 1, 2026.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are set to return to the big screen together with their upcoming film Raja Shivaji. The couple has been in the spotlight ever since the trailer of the film was released, where both stars were seen breaking down emotionally. Riteish has called the film his dream project, while Genelia has not only acted in it but also co-produced it.

However, the film has now come under scrutiny from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has suggested several edits before release.

Runtime Details Of Raja Shivaji

According to reports, the film recently completed its censor process and received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. The Marathi version of the film reportedly runs for 195 minutes, making the total duration around 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 5 seconds. With this, the film joins the list of long-format Bollywood releases such as Animal, Dhurandhar, and Pushpa 2.

ALSO READ | Weekend OTT Releases: From Stranger Things Animated Spin-off To Marty Supreme; What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

CBFC’s Changes And Instructions

The CBFC has directed the makers to modify certain scenes and improve the disclaimer with more clarity. They have also been asked to add voice-overs and clearly explain the historical references used in the film’s script, dialogues, and songs.

The board further instructed the filmmakers to include text slates for historical events along with proper dates.

Scenes That Were Edited

Two major edits were reportedly made in the film. One involved a disturbing scene showing a child being harmed, which required modification. Another scene needed audio additions to muted visuals as per CBFC guidelines.

ALSO READ | ‘Family First’: Krushna Abhishek Gets Emotional, Apologises To Sunita Ahuja On Reality Show

About The Film

Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his fight for Swaraj. Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of Shivaji Maharaj, while the film also features Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, and Bhagyashree in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026, and has already generated strong buzz following its trailer launch.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the runtime of the Marathi version of Raja Shivaji?

The Marathi version of Raja Shivaji runs for 195 minutes, approximately 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 5 seconds.

What changes did the CBFC suggest for Raja Shivaji?

The CBFC requested modifications to certain scenes, improved disclaimers, voice-overs, and clear explanations of historical references.

What were the main edits made to Raja Shivaji?

Two major edits included modifying a scene depicting child harm and adding audio to muted visuals as per CBFC guidelines.

Who are the main actors in Raja Shivaji?

Riteish Deshmukh plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, and Bhagyashree in key roles.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 25 Apr 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh Raja Shivaji
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
CBFC Trims Child Violence Scene In Raja Shivaji; Runtime Similar To Animal And Dhurandhar
CBFC Trims Child Violence Scene In Raja Shivaji; Runtime Similar To Animal And Dhurandhar
Entertainment
Licence Review: Masoom Sharma Owns The Screen In This High-Voltage Desi Entertainer
Licence Review: Masoom Sharma Owns The Screen In This High-Voltage Desi Entertainer
Entertainment
Weekend OTT Releases: From Stranger Things Animated Spin-off To Marty Supreme; What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
Weekend OTT Releases: From Stranger Things Animated Spin-off To Marty Supreme; What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
Entertainment
‘Family First’: Krushna Abhishek Gets Emotional, Apologises To Sunita Ahuja On Reality Show
‘Family First’: Krushna Abhishek Gets Emotional, Apologises To Sunita Ahuja On Reality Show
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal
Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department issues yellow warning amid rising temperatures
Breaking: Sanjay Singh alleges crackdown on AAP’s social media in Gujarat
Breaking: Fresh “Sheesh Mahal” row resurfaces against Arvind Kejriwal over Lodhi Estate residence
Counterattack: Aam Aadmi Party calls BJP claims fake, demands transparency
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget