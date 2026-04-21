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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRaja Shivaji: Riteish, Genelia’s Son Makes Acting Debut As Young Shivaji Maharaj

Raja Shivaji: Riteish, Genelia’s Son Makes Acting Debut As Young Shivaji Maharaj

Raja Shivaji marks the acting debut of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s 10-year-old son, Rahyl Deshmukh.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Riteish and Genelia's son Rahyl debuts in Raja Shivaji.
  • Rahyl portrays young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in teaser.
  • Film highlights Shivaji's battles and swaraj mission.
  • Raja Shivaji releasing May 1 in multiple languages.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s 10-year-old son, Rahyl Deshmukh, is all set to step into acting with the upcoming historical action drama Raja Shivaji. The film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and also features Genelia in an important role, who is also the co-producer of the film.

Rahyl Makes Acting Debut

Rahyl makes his acting debut with Raja Shivaji, and the makers have ensured his presence is highlighted in the film’s teaser, which was launched in Mumbai. The trailer opens with a young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj speaking about swaraj, and the child actor portraying him is Rahyl Deshmukh.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Genelia Deshmukh Breaks Down, Riteish Deshmukh Also Gets Emotional At Raja Shivaji Trailer Launch

In the film, Riteish Deshmukh plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Genelia Deshmukh portrays Saibai. The trailer also shows brief glimpses of Shivaji Maharaj’s battles against the Mughals in his mission to establish swaraj.

About Raja Shivaji

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 1. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

The project is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. It was officially announced on February 19, 2024, with filming beginning the same month. The shoot took place across Mumbai, Satara, Wai, Mahabaleshwar, and several locations in the Western Ghats.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan To Play Key Role In Raja Shivaji, Confirms Riteish Deshmukh

The film will be released in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu, with music composed by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by internationally renowned Santosh Sivan. Reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore, the film features a large ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

Who Is Rahyl Deshmukh?

Rahyl is the younger son of Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, and their elder son is Riaan. The couple welcomed Rahyl in 2016, the same year Riteish spoke about his parenting philosophy during the launch of Yaaron Ki Baraat.

He had shared that he and Genelia believe in allowing their children the freedom to choose their own paths rather than deciding their careers for them.

“It is completely their decision what they want to become in life. As parents, we should not impose our choices on them. I want my children to shape their own future,” Riteish had said.




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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is making their acting debut in Raja Shivaji?

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's 10-year-old son, Rahyl Deshmukh, is making his acting debut in the film Raja Shivaji.

What is the release date for Raja Shivaji?

Raja Shivaji is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 1st.

Who are the directors and producers of Raja Shivaji?

Riteish Deshmukh is directing the film, and it is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh.

What languages will Raja Shivaji be released in?

The film will be released in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.

What is Riteish Deshmukh's parenting philosophy regarding his children's careers?

Riteish believes in allowing his children the freedom to choose their own paths and does not want to impose career choices on them.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh Raja Shivaji
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