Shilpa Shinde admitted fabricating sexual harassment allegations against producer Sanjay Kohli over a payment dispute. She confessed to weaponizing her gender for financial leverage.
NGO Urges Mumbai Police To Arrest Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case Against Producer
A men’s rights NGO has called on Mumbai Police to arrest Shilpa Shinde after she admitted to filing a false sexual harassment case against the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer.
- Shilpa Shinde confessed fabricating sexual harassment claims against producer.
- False allegations were over payment dispute, settling immediate dues.
- Men's rights NGO demands Shinde's arrest for lodging false case.
- Hina Khan expressed shock, calling the producer a
Shilpa Shinde has courted controversy after admitting she fabricated sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli. Soon after, many started calling her out for weaponising her gender and sabotaging a man’s reputation for financial leverage. Now, the backlash has taken a legal turn, as a men’s rights NGO publicly demands her arrest.
NGO Urges Police To Arrest Shilpa Shinde
The NGO shared a video from the chat show hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and wrote, “Dear Mumbai Police, please arrest Shilpa Shinde for lodging a false sexual harassment case against her producer.”
Dear @MumbaiPolice please arrest Shilpa Shinde for lodging a false sexual harassment case against her producer. pic.twitter.com/JZCJY6XZLA— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 2, 2026
ALSO READ| ‘Shocked, Appalled’: Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case, Calls Producer ‘Real Victim’
In the video, Shilpa Shinde can be heard admitting that she made false allegations against the producer over a payment dispute. “I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option. Eventually, I got out of that situation because the matter was settled. No producer supported them. I filed the case on that basis because the police directly tell you that if you want an FIR registered, you have to make serious allegations. Since I come from a legal background, I understood the process,” she said.
She further added that even her friend had warned her against filing such a complaint. “Even my friend warned me because the complaint was supposed to be filed in Marathi, and asked if I realised what I was doing.”
Shinde further confessed, “Today, through this platform, I want to say that it was false. I am confessing this for the first time. After that, we reached a settlement and the payments that were due to me at the time, which were usually cleared after three months, were settled.”
ALSO READ| Bebika Dhurve Backs Shilpa Shinde After False Harassment Case Admission: ‘TV Deteriorates Emotional, Mental Peace’
The NGO later posted a sarcastic message aimed at the Mumbai Police, writing, “Hey Mumbai Police, you did not respond. Is Wednesday your weekly off, or do we need to pay a fee to get a reply from you?”
Hey @MumbaiPolice— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) June 3, 2026
You did not respond. Wednesday is your weekly off or do we need to pay some fee to receive a reply from you? https://t.co/XA8vw9iESK
Men’s rights activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj also criticised Shinde for filing what she called a false complaint. Sharing the video on X, she wrote, “Shilpa Shinde admits filing a false sexual harassment case against the producer of her show over a payment dispute. Says ‘Wo bilkul jhootha tha. Jo payment teen mahine baad milni thi wo mujhe tabhi mili. Settlement hua.’ Slow claps.”
Hina Khan Is ‘Shocked Beyond Words’
Hina Khan also expressed support for the producer, calling him the “real victim” in the matter. She issued a long statement over the entire incident and said that she is “appalled and shocked beyond words”.
“I usually never talk about anyone, I never comment or react on someone else’s business. I only speak up when it is something sensitive, something that affects all of us as a society, especially as women. As someone in the public eye, I must do my bit.”
She further added, “Yes, using your sex to malign someone’s image in order to win during a conflict is absolutely shameful. Everyone is right to call it out and demand justice. I am shocked beyond words.”
“But I want to talk about the ‘real victim’ here - a respected man with a wife, a daughter, and many women in his family, a hardworking producer behind several iconic shows, who went through such an ordeal.”
She also questioned the situation, saying the producer continued working with Shinde even after the incident, and added, “What if the actor repeats it?”
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Shilpa Shinde facing controversy?
Which organization is demanding Shilpa Shinde's arrest?
A men's rights NGO is publicly demanding her arrest. They shared a video showing Shilpa Shinde admitting she filed a false sexual harassment case.
What was Shilpa Shinde's stated reason for filing false allegations?
She claimed it was due to a payment dispute and that serious allegations were needed for an FIR. The matter was settled, and she received her due payments.
How did Hina Khan react to Shilpa Shinde's confession?
Hina Khan was