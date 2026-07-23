Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Back Delhi Students' Protest, Demand Fair Education System

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protest demands minister's resignation over alleged NEET paper leak.

Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have voiced their support for the ongoing CJP-led student protest in Delhi, joining Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and several other celebrities who have spoken in favour of the movement. Both actors said the concerns raised by students deserve to be heard, stressing that listening to the country's youth is not simply a gesture of goodwill but a responsibility.

‘Voices Of Students Are Impossible To Ignore’

Kareena Kapoor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, saying she could no longer remain silent as students continued to demand answers. She highlighted the importance of education in shaping a child's future and warned that faith in the system begins to fade when students no longer believe that honesty, hard work and merit are valued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

She wrote, “I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore... and they shouldn't be. We all know what education means to a child. It gives them confidence. It gives them hope. It gives families proof that tomorrow can be better than today. But education only works if children believe in it. And they stop believing the moment they suspect that honesty, hard work and merit don't actually count.”

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The actor went on to say that every child deserves an education system they can trust, where effort is recognised and merit genuinely matters.

She added, “No child should have to wonder if their effort will be enough. They deserve a system they can trust, where merit is real, effort is rewarded, and every child starts on equal footing. That isn't a lot to ask. It's the bare minimum. When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn't a courtesy we extend. It's an obligation we owe them. Our children are watching us as closely as we watch them. How we respond now... not eventually, now... will tell them everything about whether fairness and trust are real, or just words adults use. They are not preparing for tomorrow. They are tomorrow.”

Varun Dhawan Calls For A Fair Resolution

Varun Dhawan also extended his support through Instagram, describing students as the country's future and saying they have every right to raise questions if they feel the system has failed them. He noted that when a student's dream is shattered, the impact is felt by an entire family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

He wrote, “Students are the future of our country. When a student's dream is crushed, it's not just one dream that's lost; it's the dream of an entire family. They have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them. Their voices deserve to be heard, protected, and addressed with sincerity.”

The actor appealed to the authorities to address the students' concerns with fairness and transparency. He also expressed hope that the movement would remain focused on the issues affecting students and the solutions they are seeking.

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Varun added, “I appeal to the authorities to engage with these concerns and work towards a fair, transparent, and meaningful resolution that ensures accountability. I also sincerely hope this remains a students' protest; the focus must remain on the issues affecting the students and the solutions they deserve. Peaceful protest is a democratic right, and every student should be allowed to exercise that right. Jai Hind.”

What Is The Protest About?

The CJP-led student protest has been underway for nearly a month at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Activist Sonam Wangchuk and several students have joined the movement, with some participating in a hunger strike.

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The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. They are also calling for comprehensive reforms to the country's education system.