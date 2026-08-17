Five Pilgrims Charred To Death As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hotel In Bengal's Tarapith

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five killed, five injured in West Bengal hotel fire.

Blaze began 4 am, rapidly engulfing hotel's four stories.

Reception AC switch fire spread, trapping numerous sleeping pilgrims.

Rescue efforts continue, more individuals possibly remain trapped.

At least five people were killed and five others injured after a fire broke out at a hotel near Tarapith police station in West Bengal's Birbhum district in the early hours of Monday. The blaze reportedly started around 4 am, when most of the hotel's occupants were asleep.

The fire is believed to have first broken out at the hotel's reception before rapidly spreading through the four-storey building. Thick black smoke filled the premises, leaving several pilgrims unwell as they tried to escape.

The incident occurred as Tarapith was crowded with pilgrims on the final Monday of the month of Shravan. The hotel was reportedly packed with devotees who had travelled to the temple town for the occasion. Five injured people have been rescued and taken to Rampurhat Hospital for treatment.

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Fire Breaks Out As Pilgrims Sleep

According to the hotel owner, the fire initially started at a switch connected to the air conditioning system at the reception. Although the electrical switches were immediately turned off, the blaze could not be brought under control.

The reception area had fibre-based interior fittings, which reportedly helped the flames spread rapidly. The fire moved from the ground floor to the first floor and then upwards through the building, engulfing successive levels.

With the hotel filled with smoke and flames, occupants woke to find their rooms filled with thick smoke. Panic quickly spread as pilgrims rushed towards the lower floors in an attempt to get out of the building.

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Rescue Operation Continues

Those who tried to escape through the reception area were among the worst affected, with several people suffering injuries and others sustaining fatal burns. The heavy smoke also left a number of occupants unwell.

Five bodies have so far been recovered, while five injured people have been sent to Rampurhat Hospital. However, authorities have not yet ruled out the possibility that more people could still be trapped inside.

The rescue operation has been hampered by dense black smoke inside the hotel. Police and fire brigade personnel have so far been unable to fully enter some parts of the building. Officials are continuing to search the lower sections to determine whether anyone else remains trapped