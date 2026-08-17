Former Afghan Security Official Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Pakistan’s Quetta

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Afghan official Haji Achakzai shot dead in Pakistan.

He was prominent anti-Taliban commander, migrated post-2021 takeover.

Motive for his killing remains unclear; police are investigating.

Separately, two labourers died in a Quetta roadside bomb.

Karachi, Aug 16 (PTI) A prominent former Afghan security official was shot dead in Pakistan on Sunday, according to a police officer.

Haji Hazrat Ullah alias Rorad Achakzai, who had migrated to Pakistan in 2021 after the Taliban takeover, was killed near his home in Quetta, Adil Shah, the police officer in the area, confirmed.

According to the police, armed men riding motorcycles opened fire on Achakzai while he was taking a walk in the Killi Raisani area near his home, killing him on the spot.

Shah said Achakzai was a prominent local anti-Taliban commander and militia leader of the Achakzai Pashtun tribe in Southern Afghanistan, which includes Kandahar province.

He led an anti-Taliban tribal movement around the Spin Boldak and the Kandahar border regions with Pakistan before moving to Quetta.

He said police are still investigating whether it was a matter of old enmity or the commander was targeted because of his past in Kandahar province.

The motive for the killing and the identities of those responsible remain unclear. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another incident on Sunday, two labourers were killed when a vehicle was targeted by militants some kilometres from Quetta.

The labourers were killed, and three others were injured in an IED blast that targeted their vehicle.

Senior Superintendent of Police Asif Ghafoor said the IED had been planted by the roadside and was detonated when the vehicle carrying a contractor and four workers passed through on the road.

He said the contractor was taking the labourers to the area for construction work on tube wells.

Security forces have launched a search operation to trace those involved.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)