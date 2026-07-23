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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesModel Blocks Police Van During Mumbai Protest To Free Detained Students: WATCH

Model Blocks Police Van During Mumbai Protest To Free Detained Students: WATCH

Model Rhiya Ahir has become the face of Mumbai's student protest after blocking a police van carrying detained demonstrators.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rhiya Ahir gained national attention from a viral protest video.
  • She blocked a Mumbai police van carrying detained student protesters.
  • Ahir confronted police over perceived unfair treatment of demonstrators.
  • Her viral video garnered widespread public support, nationally and abroad.

A dramatic moment from the recent student protests in Mumbai has thrust 27-year-old model, actor and entreprenuer Rhiya Ahir into the national spotlight. A video showing her standing in front of a Mumbai Police van carrying detained demonstrators spread rapidly online, turning her into one of the most recognisable faces of the protest.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan Backs CJP NEET Protest, Says ‘Nation Has Failed’ Students Amid Growing Outrage

A Chance Encounter That Turned Into A Viral Moment

Ahir said she was walking from Kohinoor Square in Dadar towards Shivaji Park on Wednesday when she noticed a police vehicle packed with detained protesters.

"The van was stuffed from the front to the back. There was no space to stand," she told Hindustan Times.

Seeing the condition inside the vehicle unsettled her. Believing the demonstrators were being taken away unnecessarily, she immediately walked towards the van and positioned herself in front of it.

The model added, "I couldn’t help myself," she said. "Their chants, they pulled me towards them. I was like, if I’m going for the protest, it starts from here. They’re taking them away, and I cannot let that happen."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by सोहित मिश्रा (@mishra_sohit)

Confrontation With Police

According to Ahir, her action led to a tense exchange with police officers at the scene.

"They didn’t say anything. They knew that they were wrong," said Ahir.

She claimed officers told her the detainees would be released after the van had travelled some distance. However, she questioned that explanation.

"If you’re going to release them anyway, release them now," she insisted.

Ahir remained standing in front of the vehicle despite the confrontation.

ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam Faces Backlash After Refusing To Comment On CJP-Led NEET Protest, Fans Call For 'Boycott'

Rhiya Ahir Reacts After Protest Video Goes Viral

After the incident gained widespread attention online, Ahir shared a message on social media thanking people for their support.

"I woke up to something that cannot be put into words. It's crazy how my courage has moved hundreds of thousands of people of the nation. I am even getting texts from abroad. I've just woken up. Taking it all in. Thankyou very very very much everyone. Now that we know what one person can do, chalo bhai kaam pe lag jao! Kaam abhi khatam nahi hua hai. Keep the momentum, keep showing up."

(Image Source: Instagram/@rhiyaahir)
(Image Source: Instagram/@rhiyaahir)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Rhiya Ahir?

Rhiya Ahir is a 27-year-old model, actor, and entrepreneur. She gained national attention after a video of her standing in front of a police van during student protests went viral.

Why did Rhiya Ahir confront the police van?

She saw the police van packed with detained protesters and believed their detention was unnecessary. Their chants also compelled her to act, as she couldn't help herself.

What was the police's reaction to Rhiya Ahir's actions?

Her actions led to a tense exchange with police officers. They claimed the detainees would be released later, but she questioned this explanation and remained in front of the vehicle.

How did Rhiya Ahir's protest moment impact her online presence?

The video spread rapidly online, turning her into one of the most recognizable faces of the protest. She later shared a message thanking people for their widespread support.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Student Protest CJP Mumbai Protest Mumbai Police Rhiya Ahir
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