The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct a re-examination for UGC NET June 2026 in three subjects-English, Commerce and Sociology-following complaints about errors and irregularities, according to sources. A committee was formed to examine the concerns, and the provisional answer keys for these three subjects have not yet been released.

Sources say the agency is considering a re-examination after the reported issues were examined.

Three Subjects Under Review

The English paper reportedly faced allegations that several questions were repeated from the 2024 examination. The Sociology paper, meanwhile, was reported to contain multiple spelling, language and printing errors.

Complaints were also received regarding the Commerce paper. Following the complaints, the NTA constituted a committee to examine the concerns raised over all three subjects.

Unlike the other subjects, provisional answer keys for English, Commerce and Sociology have not been released. Sources said the delay was linked to errors identified in the papers and that preparations were being made for a possible re-examination.

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Answer Key Released

The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted between June 22-30. The Commerce paper was held on June 24, English on June 25 and Sociology on June 30.

On Sunday, the NTA released the provisional answer key for 84 subjects. Candidates who appeared for the June session can access the provisional answer key and their recorded responses through the official UGC NET website.

The agency has also opened the window for candidates to challenge the provisional answer key. Candidates can submit objections until August 18 at 11:59 pm.

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