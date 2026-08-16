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English NewsNewsIndiaVijay Slams DK Shivakumar Govt Over Deaths Of 3 Tamil Men By Karnataka Forest Department

Vijay Slams DK Shivakumar Govt Over Deaths Of 3 Tamil Men By Karnataka Forest Department

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay condemns the deaths of three Tamils in Karnataka and demands a high-level probe into the alleged encounter.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu CM Vijay condemned three Tamil deaths.
  • Deaths occurred during encounter with Karnataka Forest Department.
  • Vijay demanded high-level probe, action, and family assistance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has condemned the deaths of three members of the Tamil community in an alleged encounter with Karnataka Forest Department officials in Chamarajanagar district. Vijay criticised the Karnataka government over the incident and urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to order a high-level inquiry. He called for an impartial investigation, appropriate action against those found responsible and assistance for the families of the three victims.

Vijay Demands Probe

In a post on X, Vijay said Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter and Kumar, who lived in villages in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar, were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department personnel in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area in the early hours of August 15.

Vijay strongly condemned the incident and said the explanation given by the Karnataka Forest Department was not acceptable. He called the deaths a “brutal” incident and demanded a fair investigation into what happened.

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Seeks Action, Aid

Vijay also called on the state government to provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victims. Vijay further urged Karnataka to take steps to ensure that such an incident does not happen again.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s remarks come amid questions over the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the Karnataka Forest Department’s account of the incident. He has called for the matter to be investigated impartially and for accountability to follow based on the findings.

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Before You Go

Political flash: Amit Shah targets Congress over Vande Mataram controversy in Rajasthan

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 11:09 PM (IST)
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DK Shivakumar CM Vijay Karnata Forest Department
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