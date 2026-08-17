Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kaia Gerber revealed childhood exorcism on Mitch Churi show.

She felt

Cindy Crawford gave holy water for daughter's acting role.

Gerber also discussed navigating career as a

Kaia Gerber has opened up about an unusual experience from childhood, revealing that she underwent an exorcism after being told she was possessed. The model and actor made the revelation during an August 14 appearance on the Mitch Churi Chat Show, where she also spoke about feeling “haunted” throughout her life. According to Kaia, the ritual involved a didgeridoo being played over her to drive away what she described as evil spirits. The revelation takes on an extra twist given her later role in American Horror Story. She also reflected on growing up with famous parents and navigating her career.

Childhood Exorcism Revelation

During her appearance on the Mitch Churi Chat Show podcast, Kaia said she had been told she was possessed as a child and claimed she had felt “haunted” throughout her life. “I was told I was possessed as a child,” Kaia said, adding, “I do feel as though I attract beings from other dimensions in a very casual and chill way.”

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She then revealed that the experience went beyond a strange childhood belief and included an actual exorcism.“Do you know how they did the exorcism?” she said. “They played a didgeridoo all over me. That’s how they did the exorcism.” “I’ve never talked about it,” she continued, “but it actually did happen.”

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Kaia later joked that the ritual had worked, saying, “I’m all healed.”

Cindy Crawford Had A Warning

Kaia’s story became even more unusual when she recalled being cast in the 10th season of American Horror Story. Her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, apparently did not want to take any chances given her daughter’s experience. “My mom gave me holy water to go to set,” Kaia said. “She was like, ‘I don’t want you to get possessed.’”

Kaia, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, has since built a career spanning modelling and acting. Her screen credits include Palm Royale and The Shards.

Kaia On Being A Nepo Baby

Kaia has also been candid about the advantages that came with being the daughter of two well-known parents. In an interview with Vogue published on August 11, she acknowledged that her family background has helped her professionally. "I’ve only ever been a nepo baby, and I’ve only ever benefited in my career from it," Kaia told Vogue. "But I also find myself doing it to other nepo babies, thinking, 'OK, show me why you deserve this job."

She also shared advice with her The Shards co-star, Homer Gere, whose father, Richard Gere, was previously married to Cindy Crawford. "I said to him, ‘Homer, unfortunately with this show, it’s not like you’re just any unknown actor and people will judge you as an unknown actor," Kaia continued. "But what that’s done for me is make me want to work harder."

Kaia’s comments offer a glimpse into both the unusual experiences she faced growing up and the expectations she places on herself as she continues to establish her identity beyond modelling.