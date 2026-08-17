Iran Offers $30,000 Bounty To Capture Or Kill US Soldiers; Double Reward For Women

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's military announced $30,000 bounty for US personnel.

Iranian women receive double reward, weapons bought double price.

Army chief claimed US power weakened, criticized Trump's statements.

Announcement coincides with fragile US-Iran ceasefire deadline.

Iran's military has announced a bounty of $30,000 for citizens who capture or kill US military personnel, with the reward doubled to $60,000 for Iranian women.

Iranian Army chief Amir Hatami announced the reward, saying the plan was drawn up following a "large number of requests" from people seeking to participate, AFP reported, citing Iran's state news agency IRNA.

$30,000 Reward For Capturing Or Killing US Personnel

Hatami said anyone who captures or kills and hands over an American soldier would receive a reward of $30,000, or 5 billion tomans, from the Iranian Army.

"Anyone who kills or captures and hands over an invading American military personnel will receive a reward equivalent to $30,000 or 5 billion tomans from the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army," Hatami said.

He did not specify when or where such an action against US personnel would take place.

Hatami also announced a higher reward for women. "Courageous Iranian women who carry out such an action will receive double the reward," Hatami said.

ALSO READ: Ukraine Launches One of Its Biggest Drone Attacks On Russia, Moscow Region Targeted

Weapon To Be Bought At Double Price

According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, Hatami said the person carrying out the attack would receive additional benefits.

He said the weapon used to kill a US soldier would be purchased at twice its price, while the individual would also receive a new weapon.

"The individual's weapon will also be kept in a planned museum," Hatami added, according to the report.

The Iranian Army chief also claimed that the war had exposed US claims about its military strength.

He supported Iran's demand for Washington to withdraw from the Middle East and said the US no longer had permission to enter the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman or the Strait of Hormuz.

"America no longer has the authority it once had," Hatami said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

He claimed the conflict had weakened Washington's military dominance and encouraged other countries to explore alternative ways of securing themselves.

Trump’s Hormuz Remark Also Draws Iranian Response

Hatami also criticised US President Donald Trump's statement that the Strait of Hormuz would be declared "territory of the United States" after Iran's defeat.

He accused Trump of attempting to portray the US as victorious despite what he described as Washington's declining global standing.

The Iranian commander-in-chief also warned US bases in West Asia, saying Tehran would not allow facilities that posed a threat to Iran to resume operations in neighbouring countries.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Hatami claimed US forces had effectively been driven out and would no longer be allowed to enter the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman or the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Sets 2 Conditions For PM Tarique Rahman’s India Visit, Seeks Hasina Extradition

Ceasefire Deadline Approaches

The announcement comes as a 60-day deadline under the US-Iran Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed on June 17, approaches.

Under the agreement, Iran and the US had agreed to a temporary ceasefire and to continue negotiations towards a permanent solution after 40 days of fighting that began on February 28.

However, the ceasefire has remained fragile, while talks have not progressed. The two countries have instead exchanged sporadic fire, with fighting largely centred in southern Iran and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Nearly 17 US military personnel have been killed since the beginning of the US-Iran war.

All of them were killed outside Iran, including in countries such as Iraq and Jordan.