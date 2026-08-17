8 Devotees Killed, Several Injured In Stampede Near Ashok Dham In Bihar's Lakhisarai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight women died in temple stampede; electrocution claims refuted.

Simultaneous train arrivals triggered sudden rush and falling pole.

False live wire rumor then caused panic, leading to stampede.

Eight women devotees were killed and several others injured in a stampede near the famous Shri Indradamneshwar Mahadev Temple, Ashok Dham, in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, on Monday morning.

Initial reports suggested that the victims had died after coming in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension wire that had allegedly fallen at the site. However, Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar and ADM Neeraj Kumar later clarified during a press conference that the deaths were caused by a stampede and not electrocution.

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Rush After Two Trains Arrive At Once

According to the officials, trains arrived simultaneously from both directions at Ashok Dham Halt, triggering a sudden rush.

Some youths reportedly started running after seeing the trains, which led to an electricity pole falling down.

The fallen pole sparked rumours that electricity had spread through the area. However, officials said the power supply was actually switched off and the wire was covered at the time.

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Rumour Triggers Panic

The rumour of an electric current spreading through the area caused panic among the devotees, resulting in a stampede.

Eight women devotees died after being crushed in the ensuing chaos, while several others sustained injuries.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. Rescue operations were launched with the help of local residents and the administration.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The local administration has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.