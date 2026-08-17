A stampede occurred near the temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, resulting in the death of eight women devotees and injuries to several others.
8 Devotees Killed, Several Injured In Stampede Near Ashok Dham In Bihar's Lakhisarai
According to the officials, trains arrived simultaneously from both directions at Ashok Dham Halt, triggering a sudden rush, which resulted in a stampede-like situation.
- Eight women died in temple stampede; electrocution claims refuted.
- Simultaneous train arrivals triggered sudden rush and falling pole.
- False live wire rumor then caused panic, leading to stampede.
Eight women devotees were killed and several others injured in a stampede near the famous Shri Indradamneshwar Mahadev Temple, Ashok Dham, in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, on Monday morning.
Initial reports suggested that the victims had died after coming in contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension wire that had allegedly fallen at the site. However, Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar and ADM Neeraj Kumar later clarified during a press conference that the deaths were caused by a stampede and not electrocution.
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Rush After Two Trains Arrive At Once
According to the officials, trains arrived simultaneously from both directions at Ashok Dham Halt, triggering a sudden rush.
Some youths reportedly started running after seeing the trains, which led to an electricity pole falling down.
The fallen pole sparked rumours that electricity had spread through the area. However, officials said the power supply was actually switched off and the wire was covered at the time.
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Rumour Triggers Panic
The rumour of an electric current spreading through the area caused panic among the devotees, resulting in a stampede.
Eight women devotees died after being crushed in the ensuing chaos, while several others sustained injuries.
Police and administrative officials reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. Rescue operations were launched with the help of local residents and the administration.
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The local administration has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred at the Shri Indradamneshwar Mahadev Temple?
What was the clarified cause of death for the devotees?
Officials clarified that the deaths were caused by a stampede. Initial reports suggesting electrocution were denied after investigation.
What led to the stampede at Ashok Dham?
The stampede was triggered by a sudden rush after two trains arrived. A rumour of electric current spreading from a fallen pole caused widespread panic among devotees.
How many devotees died in the incident?
Eight women devotees were killed in the stampede near the Shri Indradamneshwar Mahadev Temple. Several others also sustained injuries.