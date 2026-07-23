He Sold Toffees On Mumbai Local, Worked As A Driver, Then Made It Big In Bollywood

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mehmood worked odd jobs before gaining recognition as actor.

He married Madhu in 1953;

Mehmood also produced, directed, launching notable careers, including Bachchan's.

His health declined, passing away in Pennsylvania July 2004.

Bollywood comedian Mehmood's journey to stardom was anything but easy. Long before he became one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated comic actors, he took on several odd jobs to support himself and his family. From selling toffees on Mumbai's local trains and working as a driver to teaching table tennis at actress Meena Kumari's home, every chapter of his early life reflected determination and resilience.

Born on 29 September 1932 in Mumbai, Mehmood Ali grew up in a film-oriented family. His father, Mumtaz Ali, was a well-known actor, which introduced him to cinema from an early age. Mehmood made his screen debut as a child artist in the 1943 classic Kismet, portraying the younger version of Ashok Kumar's character. Despite this early start, success did not come easily, and he spent years taking on minor roles while working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

A Meeting At Meena Kumari's Home

During his struggling years, Mehmood regularly visited Meena Kumari's residence to teach table tennis. It was there that he met the actress's sister, Madhu. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love, and the couple married in 1953.

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However, even after marriage, Mehmood continued to face financial hardships and kept accepting small film roles while striving to establish himself in the industry.

Breakthrough That Made Him A Comedy Icon

Mehmood's fortunes changed with Chhoti Bahen, a film that helped establish him as one of Bollywood's finest comedians. He went on to deliver unforgettable performances in classics such as Gumnaam, Padosan, Bombay to Goa, Bhoot Bangla, Kunwara Baap, Humjoli and Naukar, winning audiences over with his impeccable comic timing and distinctive screen presence.

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Beyond acting, Mehmood also made a lasting impact as a producer and director. He played a key role in launching several careers, giving Amitabh Bachchan one of his early leading roles in Bombay to Goa and introducing RD Burman as a music director through Chhote Nawab. His contribution to Indian cinema earned him widespread acclaim, including a Filmfare Award.

In the later years of his life, Mehmood's health began to decline, limiting his work in films. He travelled to the United States for medical treatment and passed away on July 23, 2004, in Pennsylvania, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors and entertainers.