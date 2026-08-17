'Scream 4', 'Ice Princess' Actress Hayden Panettiere Passes Away At 36

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Hayden Panettiere, 36, has passed away.

Her representative confirmed the death; details are pending.

Panettiere was known for roles in Heroes, Nashville.

She released her memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning'.

Hayden Panettiere, the actress who rose to fame as a child star before becoming widely recognised for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, has died at the age of 36. Her representative confirmed her death to ABC News. Full details about her passing were not immediately available.

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Hayden Panettiere's Representative Confirms Death

Panettiere's representative shared the news in a statement, remembering the actress for the impact she had on both those close to her and the millions who followed her work on screen.

The representative said, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

The statement described Panettiere as a powerful presence whose warmth and energy touched people throughout her life and career.

According to a source close to the actress cited by TMZ, Panettiere had complained of back pain during the past year. TMZ also reported that she had travelled from Los Angeles to the South with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

From Child Star To Hollywood Recognition

Panettiere started working as an actress at a young age and went on to build an extensive career across television and film.

Her major breakthrough came with NBC's Heroes, where she played cheerleader Claire Bennet. The role turned her into a household name and became one of the defining performances of her career.

She later took on another prominent television role as country singer Juliette Barnes in the musical drama Nashville. Her performance earned multiple award nominations.

Beyond television, Panettiere appeared in films including Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess and Scream 4.

She also returned to the Scream franchise, appearing in Scream VI, and contributed her voice to the video game Until Dawn.

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Hayden Panettiere's Memoir

Panettiere had spoken openly about her experiences from childhood stardom through adulthood. In May, she released her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, reflecting on her personal journey and struggles.

Her career, which began when she was a child, ultimately spanned television, cinema and video games, with Heroes and Nashville remaining among her best-known credits.

Further information about Panettiere's death was not immediately available.