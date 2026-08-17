Trump Orders 'Substantial' Cut In US-South Korea Military Drills, Cites Kim Jong Un Ties

US President Donald Trump has directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and calling the drills costly and inappropriate.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was unhappy that the US had previously agreed to take part in joint military exercises with South Korea.

"Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea," Trump said.

Trump Calls Exercises Inappropriate And Hostile'

Trump described the exercises as expensive and said they conveyed a message to North Korea that was "inappropriate and hostile".

"These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful." he wrote.

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Trump said cancelling the exercises completely was no longer possible because of their timing. However, he directed Hegseth to significantly scale them back.

"Therefore, and based on the fact that it is too late to cancel, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises!" Trump added.

Trump also referred to a recent conversation with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, claiming that he had asked whether South Korea would join the US in the "Denuclearisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran", but claimed Seoul had declined.

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North Korea Has Criticised Upcoming Drills

Trump's comments came as North Korea has criticised the upcoming US-South Korea exercises, warning that the drills would increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Al Jazeera reported.

Pyongyang has routinely opposed joint military exercises between Washington and Seoul, describing them as provocations.

The joint exercises, known as "Ulchi Freedom Shield", are scheduled to begin on August 17 and continue through August 27.

The drills will include training focused on countering drones, GPS disruption and cyberattacks as the US and its allies seek to respond to North Korea's evolving military capabilities.