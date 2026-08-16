Complaint Filed Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Disrespect To ‘Vande Mataram’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police complaint filed against Gandhis for disrupting the national song.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused the Congress of insulting the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ during its Independence Day programme at the party headquarters. Addressing a public meeting in Chittorgarh, Shah alleged that Sonia Gandhi asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to stop the song midway. The Congress has rejected the allegation, saying Gandhi was only asking for a chair for Kharge, who had been standing for some time.

Complaint Against Gandhis

Meanwhile, a police complaint has been filed against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over allegations of disrupting the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ during an Independence Day programme. The complaint was submitted on August 16 at Delhi’s IP Estate police station by Supreme Court advocate Shubh Sharma, who has sought an investigation and registration of an FIR against the two leaders.

FIR Sought

The complaint cites legal provisions relating to the alleged intentional disruption or stopping of the national song.Sharma has asked police to examine the allegations and determine whether any offence has been committed.

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Shah Demands Apology

Shah said ‘Vande Mataram’ played an important role in India’s freedom struggle, with thousands facing bullets, lathis and imprisonment for singing it. He said the song was performed at the Red Fort.

Referring to the Congress headquarters event, Shah alleged that Sonia Gandhi asked Kharge to stop the song midway. He said the incident was visible on television and demanded that Gandhi apologise to the people and to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who wrote the song.

Shah accused the Congress of disrespecting the national song for political reasons. The BJP also alleged that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge showed disrespect to ‘Vande Mataram’ during the event.

The Congress has denied any attempt to stop the full version of the song, saying Gandhi was only asking for a chair for Kharge as he had been standing for some time.

Also Read: Complaint Filed Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Disrespect To ‘Vande Mataram’