Ananya Raj was an actress known for her work in films like 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit, and Ghost. She also appeared in regional cinema, including the Telugu film Thaggede Le.
Ananya Raj Passes Away At 27, AICWA Pays Tribute To Young Actress
Actress Ananya Raj has died at 27. Her family confirmed her death, saying she had faced physical and mental discomfort for over a year. AICWA paid tribute.
- Actress Ananya Raj, 27, passed away peacefully July 15.
- Her family confirmed death, citing year-long physical, mental discomfort.
- AICWA mourned her death, acknowledging delayed family announcement.
- She worked in Hindi and regional cinema films.
Actress Ananya Raj, known for her work in films including 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, has died at the age of 27. Her family confirmed her death through her Instagram account, saying she had been dealing with “physical and mental discomfort” for more than a year.
ALSO READ: Raja Sen Passes Away At 71 After Multiple Health Complications
Ananya Raj's Family Confirm's Death
Ananya Raj’s family announced her death on Sunday, revealing that the actress passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of 15 July 2026.
In a statement shared on her Instagram handle, her family said, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."
Remembering her personality and spirit, the family added, "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude."
The family also asked people to pray for Ananya’s soul while requesting privacy during the difficult period.
View this post on Instagram
AICWA Mours Ananya Raj's Death
Following the family’s announcement, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), India’s largest labour union for the film and entertainment industry, paid tribute to the actress.
In a social media statement, the organisation said, "With profound grief and a heavy heart, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourns the untimely demise of actress Ananya Raj, who passed away at the young age of just 27 on 15 July 2026."
The film workers’ union also referred to the timing of the public announcement and the challenges Ananya had faced, stating, "Her family has now made the news of her passing public, nearly a month after her demise. According to the family, Ananya had been battling health issues for the past year, during which she went through immense physical and mental challenges. Despite these difficult circumstances, her family remembered her as a strong-spirited girl who lived like a Queen."
Reflecting on the loss of a young artist, AICWA further wrote, "The loss of a young artist is not just a loss for her family—it is a loss for the entire film fraternity. A member of our extended film-industry family has left us far too soon. Her work, her presence and her memories will always remain a part of the Indian film industry."
🕊️ AICWA Pays Tribute to Actress Ananya Raj 🕊️— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) August 16, 2026
With profound grief and a heavy heart, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourns the untimely demise of actress Ananya Raj, who passed away at the young age of just 27 on 15 July 2026.
Her family has now made the news… pic.twitter.com/Wi5pnC3wFO
ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna Wants ‘Vande Mataram’ As National Anthem, Says ‘Jana Gana Mana’ Was A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth
Ananya Raj's Work In Films
Apart from her Hindi film appearances, Ananya Raj was also associated with regional cinema. Her credits included the Telugu film Thaggede Le and the trilingual film Madrasi Gang.
In the 2022 Telugu suspense thriller Thaggede Le, directed by Srinivas Raju, Ananya appeared alongside Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai and P. Ravi Shankar.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Ananya Raj?
When did Ananya Raj pass away?
Ananya Raj passed away in the early hours of July 15, 2026, at the age of 27. Her family announced her death through her Instagram account.
What was the cause of Ananya Raj's death?
Ananya Raj passed away peacefully in her sleep. Her family stated she had been dealing with
When was Ananya Raj's death publicly announced?
Her family announced her death on Sunday, August 16, 2026, which was nearly a month after her demise. They shared the news through a statement on her Instagram handle.