Ananya Raj Passes Away At 27, AICWA Pays Tribute To Young Actress

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Ananya Raj, 27, passed away peacefully July 15.

Her family confirmed death, citing year-long physical, mental discomfort.

AICWA mourned her death, acknowledging delayed family announcement.

She worked in Hindi and regional cinema films.

Actress Ananya Raj, known for her work in films including 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, has died at the age of 27. Her family confirmed her death through her Instagram account, saying she had been dealing with “physical and mental discomfort” for more than a year.

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Ananya Raj's Family Confirm's Death

Ananya Raj’s family announced her death on Sunday, revealing that the actress passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of 15 July 2026.

In a statement shared on her Instagram handle, her family said, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."

Remembering her personality and spirit, the family added, "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude."

The family also asked people to pray for Ananya’s soul while requesting privacy during the difficult period.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya ✨ (@ananyaraj.official)

AICWA Mours Ananya Raj's Death

Following the family’s announcement, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), India’s largest labour union for the film and entertainment industry, paid tribute to the actress.

In a social media statement, the organisation said, "With profound grief and a heavy heart, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourns the untimely demise of actress Ananya Raj, who passed away at the young age of just 27 on 15 July 2026."

The film workers’ union also referred to the timing of the public announcement and the challenges Ananya had faced, stating, "Her family has now made the news of her passing public, nearly a month after her demise. According to the family, Ananya had been battling health issues for the past year, during which she went through immense physical and mental challenges. Despite these difficult circumstances, her family remembered her as a strong-spirited girl who lived like a Queen."

Reflecting on the loss of a young artist, AICWA further wrote, "The loss of a young artist is not just a loss for her family—it is a loss for the entire film fraternity. A member of our extended film-industry family has left us far too soon. Her work, her presence and her memories will always remain a part of the Indian film industry."

🕊️ AICWA Pays Tribute to Actress Ananya Raj 🕊️



With profound grief and a heavy heart, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourns the untimely demise of actress Ananya Raj, who passed away at the young age of just 27 on 15 July 2026.



Her family has now made the news… pic.twitter.com/Wi5pnC3wFO — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) August 16, 2026

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Ananya Raj's Work In Films

Apart from her Hindi film appearances, Ananya Raj was also associated with regional cinema. Her credits included the Telugu film Thaggede Le and the trilingual film Madrasi Gang.

In the 2022 Telugu suspense thriller Thaggede Le, directed by Srinivas Raju, Ananya appeared alongside Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai and P. Ravi Shankar.