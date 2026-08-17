Actor Devan Quits BJP, Resigns As Kerala State Vice-President Over Ideological Differences

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Devan resigned from BJP citing ideological disconnect.

Guru's ideals were not reflected in party's politics.

Devan ended five-year BJP association despite extensive campaign efforts.

Resignation follows Kerala BJP's recent internal political controversies.

Malayalam actor and BJP state vice-president Devan has announced his resignation from the party. He has now brought his five-year association with the BJP to an end. He made the announcement on Sunday at a programme held at the Kanichukulangara Devi Temple in Alappuzha, citing an ideological disconnect with the party and saying he could no longer find the principles of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru reflected in its politics.

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Devan Announces Resignation From BJP

Devan said he had decided to leave both his post as Kerala BJP state vice-president and the party’s primary membership. He also said he had already written his resignation letter and would submit it to the BJP leadership.

‘My politics is visions of Sree Narayana Guru. I am not able to execute this. I am resigning from the state vice president’s post and the primary membership of the party. There were some issues during the last assembly elections. I am not going into it now,’ the actor said, according to Kerala Kaumudi.

At the temple event, Devan said he had reflected on the decision before making it public.

He further added, “As I realised that my line of action was different, I took a decision four months ago. I introspected it on Saturday too. At this venue, I decided to announce that I am resigning from BJP’s state vice-president post and its primary membership. I have written a resigning letter too,” he said.

Alappuzha, Kerala: On resigning as the BJP State Vice President, Devan says, “The politics I believe in is rooted in the ideals, principles and programmes of Sree Narayana Guru. Over the past 5 years since I joined the BJP in Kerala, I have realised that I have not been able to… pic.twitter.com/4OCVN4Twcu — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2026

Devan Says BJP Doesn't Reflect Sree Narayana Guru's Ideology

Devan also pointed to his role in campaigning for the BJP and said he had worked extensively for the party.

He said, “I had aggressively campaigned for the BJP and it helped in the electoral victory of party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. My politics involved Sree Narayana Guru's ideologies and preachings. But I can't find it in the BJP after I joined the party five years back."

He reiterated that his political beliefs are rooted in Sree Narayana Guru’s ideas and claimed he had not seen those principles reflected in the party during his association with it.

“BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar would acknowledge my contribution for his success in the assembly election. My politics revolves around the ideologies and principles of Sree Narayana Guru. But I have not seen it in the party in the last five years,” he said.

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Devan's Political Journey

Devan entered politics in 2004 after a career in Malayalam cinema and formed the Kerala People’s Party. His party later merged with the BJP at a function attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The actor’s decision to leave the BJP comes as the Kerala unit has faced a series of internal and political controversies. These have included allegations concerning Assembly election funds, questions over leadership and accusations of factionalism and a lack of clear political direction.