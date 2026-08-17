India At 2047Independence dayNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesActor Devan Quits BJP, Resigns As Kerala State Vice-President Over Ideological Differences

Actor Devan Quits BJP, Resigns As Kerala State Vice-President Over Ideological Differences

Malayalam actor Devan has resigned from the BJP and stepped down as Kerala state vice-president, citing ideological differences over Sree Narayana Guru’s principles.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 07:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Devan resigned from BJP citing ideological disconnect.
  • Guru's ideals were not reflected in party's politics.
  • Devan ended five-year BJP association despite extensive campaign efforts.
  • Resignation follows Kerala BJP's recent internal political controversies.

Malayalam actor and BJP state vice-president Devan has announced his resignation from the party. He has now brought his five-year association with the BJP to an end. He made the announcement on Sunday at a programme held at the Kanichukulangara Devi Temple in Alappuzha, citing an ideological disconnect with the party and saying he could no longer find the principles of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru reflected in its politics.

ALSO READ: Kunickaa Sadanand Backs Jharkhand Protests, Calls For Government 'Transparency, Accountability'

Devan Announces Resignation From BJP

Devan said he had decided to leave both his post as Kerala BJP state vice-president and the party’s primary membership. He also said he had already written his resignation letter and would submit it to the BJP leadership.

‘My politics is visions of Sree Narayana Guru. I am not able to execute this. I am resigning from the state vice president’s post and the primary membership of the party. There were some issues during the last assembly elections. I am not going into it now,’ the actor said, according to Kerala Kaumudi.

At the temple event, Devan said he had reflected on the decision before making it public.

He further added, “As I realised that my line of action was different, I took a decision four months ago. I introspected it on Saturday too. At this venue, I decided to announce that I am resigning from BJP’s state vice-president post and its primary membership. I have written a resigning letter too,” he said.

Devan Says BJP Doesn't Reflect Sree Narayana Guru's Ideology

Devan also pointed to his role in campaigning for the BJP and said he had worked extensively for the party.

He said, “I had aggressively campaigned for the BJP and it helped in the electoral victory of party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. My politics involved Sree Narayana Guru's ideologies and preachings. But I can't find it in the BJP after I joined the party five years back."

He reiterated that his political beliefs are rooted in Sree Narayana Guru’s ideas and claimed he had not seen those principles reflected in the party during his association with it.

“BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar would acknowledge my contribution for his success in the assembly election. My politics revolves around the ideologies and principles of Sree Narayana Guru. But I have not seen it in the party in the last five years,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna Wants ‘Vande Mataram’ As National Anthem, Says ‘Jana Gana Mana’ Was A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth

Devan's Political Journey

Devan entered politics in 2004 after a career in Malayalam cinema and formed the Kerala People’s Party. His party later merged with the BJP at a function attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The actor’s decision to leave the BJP comes as the Kerala unit has faced a series of internal and political controversies. These have included allegations concerning Assembly election funds, questions over leadership and accusations of factionalism and a lack of clear political direction.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Devan resign from the BJP?

Devan resigned due to an ideological disconnect, stating he could no longer find the principles of Sree Narayana Guru reflected in the party's politics. He believes his politics are rooted in the Guru's ideals.

What positions did Devan resign from within the BJP?

Devan resigned from his post as the Kerala BJP state vice-president and also relinquished his primary membership in the party.

How long was Devan associated with the BJP?

Devan had a five-year association with the BJP. He announced his resignation on Sunday, bringing an end to his tenure with the party.

Where did Devan announce his resignation?

Devan made his resignation announcement on Sunday at a programme held at the Kanichukulangara Devi Temple in Alappuzha, Kerala.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Aug 2026 07:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala BJP Sree Narayana Guru BJP Kerala Actor Devan Devan Quits BJP Devan Resignation Kerala State Vice-President
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kunickaa Sadanand Backs Jharkhand Protests, Calls For Government 'Transparency, Accountability'
Kunickaa Sadanand Backs Jharkhand Protests, Calls For Government 'Transparency, Accountability'
Celebrities
Mukesh Khanna Wants ‘Vande Mataram’ As National Anthem, Says ‘Jana Gana Mana’ Was A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth
Mukesh Khanna Wants ‘Vande Mataram’ As National Anthem, Says ‘Jana Gana Mana’ Was A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth
Celebrities
Selena Gomez Faces Wondermind Lawsuit As Legal Team Calls Fraud Claims ‘Meritless’
Selena Gomez Faces Wondermind Lawsuit As Legal Team Calls Fraud Claims ‘Meritless’
Celebrities
'Munna Bhai' Actor Ashwin Mushran Accused Of Hitting Biker In Goa After Wrong-Side Driving: WATCH
'Munna Bhai' Actor Ashwin Mushran Accused Of Hitting Biker In Goa After Wrong-Side Driving: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Political flash: Amit Shah targets Congress over Vande Mataram controversy in Rajasthan
BREAKING NEWS: Delhi Kalyanpuri Murder Shocks Area as Sanitation Worker Dies in Knife Attack
UP 2027 Election: Gen Z Takes Centre Stage as Yogi, Akhilesh Step Up Youth Outreach
BREAKING NEWS: Varanasi Airport Firing Leaves Two Security Staff Injured
Farmers' March Update: Khanouri Border Sealed as Haryana Police Deploy Five-Layer Barricading
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget