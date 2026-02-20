Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salman Khan's Kin Aayush Sharma Received Threat Email From Sweden; Sender Claims Lawrence Bishnoi Link

Salman Khan's Kin Aayush Sharma Received Threat Email From Sweden; Sender Claims Lawrence Bishnoi Link

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 09:50 AM (IST)

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan, allegedly received a threatening email on February 12. Sources confirmed to ABP News that the message was sent by an unidentified individual and appears to have originated from Sweden.

During the preliminary investigation, officials found that the email had been sent through Proton Mail. The sender reportedly claimed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded several crores of rupees from the actor.

Initial technical analysis suggests the email’s origin traces back to Sweden. Authorities have reached out to the concerned Swedish agency, seeking detailed information to verify the source and identify the sender.

As part of the ongoing inquiry, the Crime Branch has recorded the statement of Aayush Sharma’s manager. However, no FIR has been registered in the case so far, and the investigation is currently underway.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
