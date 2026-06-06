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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalim Kumar Hospitalised In Kochi, Put On Ventilator Support: Report

Salim Kumar Hospitalised In Kochi, Put On Ventilator Support: Report

National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar has reportedly been hospitalised in Kochi and placed on ventilator support. Here is what is known so far about the Malayalam cinema veteran's health condition.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salim Kumar admitted to Kochi hospital, reportedly on ventilator.
  • No official statement confirming details about his condition emerged.
  • Actor previously discussed struggles with hereditary liver cirrhosis.
  • He won National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010.

National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi. According to a report by The Hindu, the actor is currently receiving ventilator support. While reports regarding his health have emerged, there has been no official statement from hospital authorities or representatives close to the actor confirming details about his condition.

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Health Concerns That Salim Kumar Had Spoken About Earlier

Over the years, Salim Kumar has candidly discussed his struggles with liver-related health complications. The actor had previously shared that he was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and stressed that the condition was hereditary in nature rather than the result of alcohol consumption.

He had also spoken about the difficult personal journey that accompanied the illness, recalling the isolation and challenges he experienced while coping with the condition.

A Celebrated Figure In Malayalam Cinema

Salim Kumar is widely regarded as one of the most versatile talents in the Malayalam film industry. Known for his work as an actor, mimicry artist and filmmaker, he has remained an active presence in cinema through a steady stream of projects across different genres.

Throughout his career, he earned recognition for his ability to move effortlessly between comedy and emotionally layered performances, building a reputation as one of Malayalam cinema's most distinctive performers.

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National Award-Winning Performance

The actor's career reached a major milestone when he received the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu. The film also secured the Kerala State Film Award that year, further cementing its place in Malayalam cinema.

In the years that followed, Salim Kumar successfully transitioned into character-driven roles, adding another dimension to an already accomplished career and continuing to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Salim Kumar's current health condition?

Salim Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi and is currently receiving ventilator support. There has been no official statement about his condition yet.

Has Salim Kumar had health issues before?

Yes, Salim Kumar previously spoke about his struggles with liver-related complications, specifically liver cirrhosis. He clarified that the condition was hereditary.

What award did Salim Kumar win for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu?

Salim Kumar received the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu. He also won the Kerala State Film Award for the same film.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Malayalam Cinema Breaking News ABP Live Salim Kumar Salim Kumar Hospitalised
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