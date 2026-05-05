From Karan Johar To Katy Perry: Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet Looks That Stole The Spotlight

Karan Johar: Filmmaker Karan Johar made a striking debut in a custom ensemble by Manish Malhotra, inspired by the timeless works of Raja Ravi Varma. His look drew from iconic paintings including Lady with the Peach, Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa. Titled “Framed in Eternity”, the outfit featured a vintage-style jacket layered over a hand-painted cape. (Image Source: Twitter/@divsss9)