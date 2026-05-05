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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesFrom Karan Johar To Katy Perry: Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet Looks That Stole The Spotlight

From Karan Johar To Katy Perry: Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet Looks That Stole The Spotlight

From Karan Johar’s Raja Ravi Varma-inspired debut to Katy Perry’s striking chrome mask, here are the standout celebrity looks from Met Gala 2026.

By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 05 May 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
From Karan Johar’s Raja Ravi Varma-inspired debut to Katy Perry’s striking chrome mask, here are the standout celebrity looks from Met Gala 2026.

From Karan Johar’s art-inspired debut to Katy Perry’s bold chrome mask, Met Gala 2026 delivered unforgettable fashion moments

1/8
Karan Johar: Filmmaker Karan Johar made a striking debut in a custom ensemble by Manish Malhotra, inspired by the timeless works of Raja Ravi Varma. His look drew from iconic paintings including Lady with the Peach, Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa. Titled “Framed in Eternity”, the outfit featured a vintage-style jacket layered over a hand-painted cape. (Image Source: Twitter/@divsss9)
Karan Johar: Filmmaker Karan Johar made a striking debut in a custom ensemble by Manish Malhotra, inspired by the timeless works of Raja Ravi Varma. His look drew from iconic paintings including Lady with the Peach, Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa. Titled “Framed in Eternity”, the outfit featured a vintage-style jacket layered over a hand-painted cape. (Image Source: Twitter/@divsss9)
2/8
Anna Wintour: Anna Wintour, Global Editorial Director of Vogue, arrived in a custom green feathered Chanel ensemble. True to her status as the gatekeeper of fashion’s most iconic night, her look blended authority with effortless elegance, reinforcing her influence over the Met Gala stage. (Image Source: Twitter/@Variety)
Anna Wintour: Anna Wintour, Global Editorial Director of Vogue, arrived in a custom green feathered Chanel ensemble. True to her status as the gatekeeper of fashion’s most iconic night, her look blended authority with effortless elegance, reinforcing her influence over the Met Gala stage. (Image Source: Twitter/@Variety)
Published at : 05 May 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
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Hollywood Fashion ENtertainment News Met Gala 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks

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