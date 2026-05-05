Explorer
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
From Karan Johar To Katy Perry: Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet Looks That Stole The Spotlight
From Karan Johar’s Raja Ravi Varma-inspired debut to Katy Perry’s striking chrome mask, here are the standout celebrity looks from Met Gala 2026.
From Karan Johar’s art-inspired debut to Katy Perry’s bold chrome mask, Met Gala 2026 delivered unforgettable fashion moments
1/8
2/8
Published at : 05 May 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
Celebrities
7 Photos
Vijay's Film Introduced One Of Bollywood’s Biggest Actor To South Cinema - Know Who She Is
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan And More Step Out In Effortless Style
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Serve Effortless Airport Looks With Kids
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Kareena Kapoor To Varun Dhawan, Celebs Nailed Everyday Fashion Goals
Celebrities
6 Photos
West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: From Sourav Ganguly To Mithun Chakraborty, Celebs Cast Their Vote
Celebrities
7 Photos
Remembering Irrfan Khan: Iconic Quotes By Legendary Actor That Still Inspire Fans Across Generations
Celebrities
10 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ananya Panday, Sreeleela, DeepVeer And More Light Up Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Khushi Kapoor, Sooraj Pancholi Turn Heads At High-Profile Party
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Entertainment
Karan Johar makes Met Gala debut in Manish Malhotra outfit inspired by Raja Ravi Varma's art
Entertainment
15th Delhi International Film Festival opens with 'Her Story'
Entertainment
Met Gala 2026: When And Where To Watch Fashion’s Biggest Night Live In India; What This Year’s Theme Is
Entertainment
Vijay Waves At Crowd Outside Chennai Home; Trisha Gives Thumbs Up: WATCH
Advertisement
Celebrities
7 Photos
Vijay's Film Introduced One Of Bollywood’s Biggest Actor To South Cinema - Know Who She Is
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan And More Step Out In Effortless Style