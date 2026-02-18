Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers Gun From Accused

Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers Gun From Accused

Mumbai Crime Branch have recovered the firearm used in the Rohit Shetty house shooting and sent it for forensic analysis. Twelve people, including the shooter, have been arrested so far.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 07:29 PM (IST)

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered the weapon used in the recent shooting incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s house in Juhu. During the investigation into the case, the police recovered the firearm from the accused, who had been arrested in connection with the attack. This is the same weapon that was used to fire five bullets at Shetty’s residence.

According to sources, the recovered gun has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina for ballistic testing. This will help authorities scientifically confirm that the bullets fired at the property were indeed from this weapon.

ALSO READ| Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: 7 Youths Allegedly Lured With ‘Mission’ Promise, Shooter Among 12 Arrested

A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch had also travelled to Haryana with the main accused, who had hidden the gun used in the firing there.

The recovery of the weapon is a significant development in the case, bringing the police one step closer to completing the probe into the incident that had sent shockwaves through the film industry.

Rohit Shetty House Firing Case

Five bullets were fired outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu on February 1. Following the incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch, in coordination with Special Task Forces from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, has arrested 12 individuals linked to the attack. A Mumbai court has remanded the accused in police custody until February 25.

Police sources revealed that the main shooter, along with six others, was reportedly lured into the plan by a group identified as “Hindu Sainiks” through social media and local contacts. The group allegedly promised them quick money and fame for carrying out the attack. The shooter is said to have received an advance of Rs 50,000, with assurances of a larger payout upon completion of the act, though authorities are still verifying the financial transactions.

According to preliminary police findings, a Pune-based module received approximately Rs 60,000, while a seven-member group from Uttar Pradesh was paid around Rs 1 lakh for their involvement in executing the attack. 

Police are also probing possible links to incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The Uttar Pradesh STF stated that Vishnu Kushwaha was allegedly tasked with carrying out the firing under the direction of Shubham Lonkar, who is said to be an associate of the Bishnoi gang.

 

 

