Ranveer Singh On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Radar; WhatsApp Voice Note Traced To US

Ranveer Singh’s security was increased following a RS 10 crore extortion threat sent via WhatsApp from a US-based number. The sender is believed to be a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member.

By : Suraj Ojha | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh allegedly received a Rs 10 crore extortion demand from a member of the Bishnoi gang earlier this month. The threat was in the form of a WhatsApp voice note, which his manager had received on his phone number. Sources told ABP News that the threat was delivered via a WhatsApp voice note sent to his manager from a US-based number.

WhatsApp Voice Note Traced To US

According to sources, the Mumbai Crime Branch has initiated contact with the concerned US authorities through official protocol to obtain details about the number used to send the message.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the voice in the WhatsApp note matches that of Harry Boxer, believed to be a close aide of the Bishnoi gang. The voice note allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from the actor. However, officials are continuing to gather additional evidence to substantiate the findings.

Sources further revealed that the threatening message was sent after shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence earlier this week. Following the threat, security around Ranveer Singh has been tightened. The Crime Branch has also recorded the statement of the actor’s manager as part of the ongoing investigation.

Aayush Sharma Extortion Threat

Following a recent extortion threat against Ranveer Singh, actor Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan, has also been targeted by an encrypted threat email. Sent via the secure platform Proton Mail, the message allegedly came from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who demanded a massive payout from the actor.

Investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch has traced the digital trail of the email back to Sweden. Indian authorities have since coordinated with Swedish law enforcement to verify the sender’s identity and uncover the true source of the message. While the Crime Branch has recorded a formal statement from Sharma’s manager, no FIR has been registered as officials continue to verify if the extortion threat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Ranveer Singh receive an extortion demand?

Yes, Ranveer Singh allegedly received a Rs 10 crore extortion demand via a WhatsApp voice note from members of the Bishnoi gang.

How was the extortion demand communicated to Ranveer Singh?

The threat was delivered through a WhatsApp voice note sent to his manager's phone from a US-based number.

Has the voice in the WhatsApp note been identified?

Preliminary investigations suggest the voice matches Harry Boxer, believed to be a close aide of the Bishnoi gang.

Has any other actor received a similar threat?

Yes, Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of Salman Khan, also received an encrypted threat email allegedly from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Where were the threats traced to?

The WhatsApp voice note was traced to a US-based number, and the email threat to Aayush Sharma was traced to Sweden.

Published at : 20 Feb 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
