WhatsApp Is Adding A 'More' Button, Giving Your Chat List A Complete Makeover

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp beta introduces new chat list management feature.

Users can hide less-used lists from main view.

Hidden lists accessible via a new

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will change how users interact with chat lists in the Chats tab. Spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.18.4 update, the feature aims to reduce visual clutter by moving lesser-used lists out of the main view. Right now, all preset and custom lists sit in a single horizontal row, which can get messy as users add more lists.

The upcoming redesign will give users more control over what appears in the main interface, making everyday navigation simpler and cleaner.

Why WhatsApp's Current Chat List Layout Is Becoming A Problem

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a feature that addresses a growing issue with the Chats tab.

As more lists are added, including the recently announced channels list from the 2.26.17.2 beta update, the single-row layout becomes increasingly difficult to manage. With the upcoming channel filter also set to introduce yet another list, the interface risks becoming harder to navigate.

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To fix this, WhatsApp is working on a redesigned system where users can choose which lists appear in the main Chats tab.

The remaining lists will be tucked into a separate view, accessible through a new button labelled "More." Tapping a list from there will open a dedicated section showing all chats and groups within it.

How The New WhatsApp Chat List Feature Will Work For Users

One practical example of this change involves the Favourites list. Currently, WhatsApp displays it in the Chats tab even when it is completely empty, with no option to hide it.

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Under the new system, users will be able to remove it from the main view while still being able to access it from the separate menu whenever needed.

This update is still under development and has not been given a confirmed release date. WhatsApp is continuing to refine how the separate menu functions before rolling it out gradually to users.

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