ABP Live Tech How-To | These Gemini Prompts For Boys Will Turn Your Simple Photo Into Something Cool

With the right Gemini prompts, even an ordinary photo can turn into a dark, professional-looking AI image that feels cinematic, expressive and far more interesting than the original.

By : Annie Sharma  | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
You can create a realistic-looking photo through Gemini's nano banana.

Gemini prompts for boys are getting more creative and personalised, and tools like Nano Banana from Gemini are making it easier to shape them. From fun conversations to daily motivation and study help, the right prompts can turn Gemini into a smarter, more relatable digital companion.
"Ultra-realistic 4K portrait of a 25-year-old male with facial features and hairstyle consistent with the reference image. He looks directly at the camera with a confident, modern expression. Set at a sunny beach-club resort with softly blurred white lounge chairs and umbrellas in the background. He wears a white fuzzy crew-neck sweater with bold black NIKE text, paired with black Nike joggers. Styled with dark metal sunglasses, a gold watch, gold bracelet, small gold studs, and a bold gold ring. Natural daylight, cinematic depth of field, premium lifestyle aesthetic."
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
